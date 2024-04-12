×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

S&P 500, Nasdaq rise on softer producer prices data, rate cut hopes

Government bond yields eased after Wednesday's surge, with the 10-year note last at 4.5314 per cent.

Reported by: Business Desk
US Stocks
Dow Jones Industrial Average was slightly down | Image:AP Photo
The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advanced following softer-than-expected producer prices data, easing investor concerns about stubborn inflation and maintaining hopes for potential rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve later in the year.

According to a Labour Department report, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand rose 0.2 per cent in March, slightly below economists' forecasts of a 0.3 per cent increase. Annually, it increased to 2.1 per cent, compared to an estimated 2.2 per cent.

"The producer prices came in a little bit better than expected, which was surprising given the rise in commodity prices and input costs," said Paul Nolte, senior wealth advisor and market strategist for Murphy & Sylvest.

Another report revealed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits was 211,000 for the week ended April 6, lower than the estimated 215,000.

Following Wednesday's sharp sell-off triggered by higher-than-expected US consumer prices in March, Wall Street saw relief with the prospect of the central bank potentially delaying interest rate cuts until September.

Several brokerages adjusted their rate-cut outlooks, with UBS Global Wealth Management now anticipating the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September, compared to June previously.

Government bond yields eased after Wednesday's surge, with the 10-year note last at 4.5314 per cent. Futures contracts still suggest the Fed's September meeting as the likely starting point for rate cuts, but traders now see nearly equal chances for rate cuts in late July.

Investors will be monitoring comments from Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic for insights into the central bank's rate trajectory.

The first-quarter earnings season will ramp up on Friday, with big banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo set to report quarterly results.

At 9:38 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was slightly down, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were in positive territory. Among the S&P 500 sectors, information technology led gains.

Among individual stocks, biotech firm Alpine Immune Sciences is set to be acquired by Vertex Pharmaceuticals for about $4.9 billion in cash, causing Alpine's shares to surge 36.4 per cent.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

