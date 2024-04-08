×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 20:24 IST

S&P 500, Nasdaq volatile as rising bond yields weigh on market sentiment

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes surged to its highest level since last November earlier in the session, exerting downward pressure on equities.

Reported by: Business Desk
US Stocks
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq exhibited choppy movements | Image:AP Photo
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq exhibited choppy movements as investors grappled with higher Treasury yields, amid speculation that the US Federal Reserve may postpone interest-rate cuts.

Last week, hawkish remarks from central bank officials coupled with robust manufacturing and jobs data suggested a resilient US economy, reducing pressure on the Fed to swiftly implement rate cuts.

Following last week's developments, traders tempered their expectations regarding the timing and extent of rate cuts. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the likelihood of the Fed announcing its first rate cut in June decreased to approximately 51 per cent, down from around 58 per cent at the start of the previous week.

Moreover, market participants revised downwards their projections for the number of rate cuts expected this year, from between three and four to fewer than three, based on data from LSEG.

Michael Matousek, head trader at US Global Investors Inc., commented, "A lot of people are trying to be overly optimistic with a Fed rate cut. It kind of doesn't make sense. We've seen economic numbers over the past few weeks. It's not hot but it's still running strong. So why would you really want to cut rates?"

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes surged to its highest level since last November earlier in the session, exerting downward pressure on equities.

Investor attention now turns to the March reading of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), anticipated later in the week, which is expected to indicate a rise in headline inflation to 3.4 per cent year-on-year.

Additionally, the release of minutes from the Fed's latest meeting, where it reiterated its guidance of three rate cuts in 2024, will be closely watched for policy insights.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo raised its year-end target for the benchmark S&P 500 index to 5,535, the highest among Wall Street brokerages, from its previous forecast of 4,625.

Tesla saw a 4.6 per cent increase after CEO Elon Musk announced plans to unveil the Robotaxi on Aug. 8.

As of 9:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 72.78 points, the S&P 500 was up 0.83 points, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 14.24 points.

Among S&P 500 sectors, consumer discretionary stocks led gains, while information technology stocks experienced declines.

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Coinbase Global, Marathon Digital, and MicroStrategy, registered gains of between 8.2 per cent and 11.2 per cent, tracking the rise in bitcoin prices.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq, with the S&P index recording new highs and lows. Similarly, the Nasdaq recorded new highs and lows.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 20:24 IST

