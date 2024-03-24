×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

Spain's High Court orders temporary suspension of Telegram's services

Mobile phone providers will be tasked with implementing the service block, according to the court source.

Reported by: Business Desk
Telegram
Telegram | Image:Pixabay
Spain HC: Spain's High Court has issued a directive to suspend messaging app Telegram's services in the country following complaints from media companies regarding unauthorised content uploads by users, as per a court source.

Effective from Monday, the use of Telegram in Spain will be temporarily halted following a petition from media entities, including Atresmedia, EGEDA, Mediaset, and Telefonica.

Judge Santiago Pedraz has sanctioned the suspension of Telegram's services in Spain pending investigation into the claims. 

Mobile phone providers will be tasked with implementing the service block, according to the court source.

Requests for comments from Telegram and a spokesperson for the High Court remained unanswered at the time of reporting.

Telegram ranks as the fourth most-utilised messaging service in Spain, according to the competition watchdog CNMC, with nearly 19 per cent of Spaniards surveyed reporting its use.

The company reported having over 700 million monthly active users globally in 2023.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 24th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

