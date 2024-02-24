English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

SPDR S&P 500 ETF surpasses $500 billion in assets amid Nvidia's surge

State Street Global Advisors, the issuer of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, confirmed that the fund's assets have reached approximately $502 billion.

Business Desk
S&P 500, Nasdaq indices down
S&P 500, Nasdaq indices | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has become the first ETF to surpass $500 billion in assets under management, propelled by a remarkable surge in shares of chipmaker Nvidia.

State Street Global Advisors, the issuer of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, confirmed that the fund's assets have reached approximately $502 billion, making it the largest and most liquid ETF tracking the Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Advertisement

The meteoric rise in Nvidia's shares contributed to the ETF's landmark achievement. Nvidia's substantial weighting in the S&P 500 index, standing at 4.5 per cent, grants it considerable influence over the index's performance. With Nvidia's shares skyrocketing nearly 60 per cent year-to-date and an additional 8.9 per cent surge in the past week following a post-earnings rally, the chipmaker's extraordinary growth has propelled the SPDR ETF to new heights.

Todd Rosenbluth, Chief ETF Strategist at VettaFi, noted, "This is a result of Nvidia climbing to new highs rather than of fresh demand for the ETF." Nvidia's role as one of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks driving market gains this year underscores its pivotal contribution to the S&P 500's performance, which has seen a 6.7 per cent increase year-to-date.

Advertisement

Nvidia briefly reached a market value of $2 trillion for the first time on Friday, fueled by robust demand for its chips, positioning the Silicon Valley giant at the forefront of the artificial intelligence boom.

While the SPDR ETF maintains its dominance in trading volumes and liquidity and topped the list of ETFs with the largest inflows last year, it faces competition from other broad market ETFs. BlackRock Inc.'s iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF have emerged as challengers, experiencing faster growth in inflows over the last three years.

Advertisement

Combined, these three ETFs now command approximately $1.35 trillion of the $8.4 trillion total assets invested in ETFs in the U.S., as highlighted by Rosenbluth. As the ETF landscape continues to evolve, driven by transformative market forces and investor preferences, the significance of milestone achievements like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF's $500 billion milestone underscores the enduring appeal and relevance of ETFs in modern investment portfolios.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

4 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

5 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

5 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

14 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

15 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

15 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

19 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

19 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

21 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

a day ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

a day ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

a day ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

a day ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pune: Speeding Truck Smashes 4 More Vehicles Near Navale Bridge Chowk

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. How Red Sea crisis affect Indian industries

    Economy News12 minutes ago

  3. Banks report earnings miss due to higher operating expenses

    Economy News13 minutes ago

  4. Kirron Kher Left Acting In Her ‘Prime’ To Raise Him, Says Sikander Kher

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. No Turning Back With Technology, You Can't Curb It: Aamir On AI

    Entertainment19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo