×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

Spotify to increase subscription prices in France amid new tax regulation

Expressing its concerns, Spotify criticised the new tax, arguing that it would not effectively contribute to music creation.

Reported by: Business Desk
Spotify
Spotify | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Spotify France tax: Swedish streaming giant Spotify has announced plans to raise its subscription prices in France following the introduction of a new tax by the government. The tax, aimed at streaming companies, imposes a 1.2 per cent levy on their revenue generated in France to support music creation initiatives.

Despite Spotify's efforts to dissuade the government from implementing the tax, it will now move forward as planned. Consequently, all French users of Spotify will experience an increase in their subscription fees, making them the highest in the European Union. The extent of the price hike will be disclosed by Spotify at a later stage.

Advertisement

Expressing its concerns, Spotify criticised the new tax, arguing that it would not effectively contribute to music creation. Instead, the burden would fall on the listeners, creating an additional intermediary represented by the National Music Centre (CNM) in France.

The tax is expected to generate around €15 million ($16.35 million) in revenue this year, earmarked to support various music industry endeavors, including aiding emerging artists and promoting French talent internationally.

Advertisement

Jean-Philippe Thiellay, the head of CNM, rebuffed Spotify's criticisms, emphasising that the tax would not directly fund CNM operations but would significantly contribute to fostering creativity and diversity within the music sector. He reiterated that 100 per cent of the tax revenue would be reinvested back into the industry.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

18 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

18 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

21 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

21 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM मोदी के गाइडेंस के बिना असम का ये चेहरा देखना संभव नहीं था- CM हिमंता

    14 minutes ago

  2. DMRC: Delay on Yellow Line Services Today. Here Are the Details

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. 5 Types Of Kheer To Try On Maha Shivratri

    Lifestyle16 minutes ago

  4. Last Minute Gifts Ideas For International Women’s Day 2024

    Galleries17 minutes ago

  5. India A Responsible Superpower, Not Bully: Mohamed Nasheed

    Republic Summit17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo