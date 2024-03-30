×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 21:26 IST

Sri Lanka and India to analyse bilateral projects for timely implementation: Statement

The aim was to discuss and analyse bilateral economic connectivity projects between the two countries.

Reported by: Business Desk
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe | Image:AP
Bilateral checks: Sri Lanka and India will review all current bilateral economic projects to make sure they are timely implemented, for elevating their bilateral economic ties, according to a statement issued by the office of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The collaboration was approved by the two neighbouring nations two days after Sagala Ratnayaka, Senior Advisor to President Wickremesinghe and the Chief of Presidential Staff visited India.

During this time, he organised discussions with Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

"It was mutually agreed to engage in this review process on a quarterly basis, demonstrating a commitment to ensuring effective progress in bilateral economic cooperation," said the statement.

 The motive was to deliberate on and analyse bilateral economic connectivity projects between Sri Lanka and India.

 Foreign Secretary Kwatra offered a cordial reception to Sagala Ratnayaka, recognising the favourable progress in Sri Lanka’s economic growth. 

He underlined that the current juncture presents an opportune moment for both countries to advance agreed-upon projects, attributing the progress to President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s strategic vision, as per the statement.

 The discussions also highlighted Sri Lanka and India’s shared commitment to foster stronger ties and strengthen their economic collaboration.

 With both nations poised to monetise on upcoming opportunities, the discussions in New Delhi marked an integral step forward in intensifying bilateral ties and taking mutual interests ahead, the statement said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 30th, 2024 at 21:26 IST

