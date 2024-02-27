English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 10:57 IST

Standard Chartered halts new offshore investments for Chinese clients

The move comes amid increased demand for overseas investments fuelled by weaknesses in the local market and currency.

Business Desk
Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered | Image:Standard Chartered
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

StanChart halts new offshore channel investments: Standard Chartered has decided to suspend new investments by its clients in China into offshore products via a quota-based channel, citing "commercial reasons." 

The move comes amid increased demand for overseas investments fuelled by weaknesses in the local market and currency.

Advertisement

The qualified domestic institutional investor (QDII) programme, launched in 2006, serves as the primary outbound investment channel for Chinese investors. 

It allows Chinese wealth and corporate clients to invest in offshore funds, bonds, and other structured products within a quota set by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

Advertisement

Standard Chartered's decision to halt new subscriptions into offshore-domiciled funds sold via the QDII programme reflects the surge in demand for overseas assets, particularly as China's domestic market struggles. 

The country's blue-chip CSI300 index hit five-year lows recently, down 18 per cent over the past year due to challenges in the property sector and limited government stimulus.

Advertisement

While there has been speculation regarding potential guidance from Beijing, experts suggest that the suspension is more likely a result of quota limitations and commercial considerations. 

Capital outflows from China have accelerated amid economic and geopolitical concerns, prompting investors to seek opportunities in other markets, such as Japan.

Advertisement

StanChart's move coincides with renewed pressure on China's yuan and ongoing market support measures initiated by Beijing. 

Despite these challenges, StanChart's CEO Bill Winters remains optimistic about China's wealth management opportunities and the bank's cross-border services.

Advertisement

Since 2006, StanChart has been allocated a QDII quota of $2.8 billion, ranking third among foreign banks. 

However, details regarding the utilisation of these quotas remain undisclosed by regulators and banks alike.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 10:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

13 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

13 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

17 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

19 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

19 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

19 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

19 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

19 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

19 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

19 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

19 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Are Toner Pads? Uses, Benefits Of The Viral Korean Beauty Product

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  2. Investors flock to risky debt amid ECB rate cut anticipation

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Survey shows rural-urban gap narrowing

    Economy News12 minutes ago

  4. Voting Underway in 3 States for 15 RS Seats Amid Cross-Voting | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  5. BJP Jammu and Kashmir Unit to Hold Key Election Committee Meeting

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo