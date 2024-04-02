Advertisement

Standard Chartered has appointed new regional heads for its corporate and investment banking (CIB) business, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Torry Berntsen has been appointed as the Executive Vice-Chairman for CIB in Europe, Americas, the Middle East & Africa, while Steve Cranwell will lead CIB operations for the United States, Europe, and the Americas. Kariuki Ngari will oversee CIB operations in Kenya and Africa, and Rola Abu Manneh will take charge of the United Arab Emirates and the wider Middle East region, along with Pakistan.

As part of the organisational reshuffle, Zarin Daruwala will lead the CIB business in India and South Asia, and Patrick Lee will be responsible for Singapore and the ASEAN hub.

Standard Chartered stressed that these changes aim to reduce complexity and foster greater connectivity between product and geography, positioning the bank to engage more effectively with clients across various regions.

The appointments follow a recent announcement by Standard Chartered regarding the departure of Simon Cooper, with Roberto Hoornweg and Sunil Kaushal taking over as co-heads of corporate and investment banking. The reshuffle aligns with the bank's strategy to strengthen returns and refresh its leadership team amid evolving market dynamics.

(With Reuters inputs)

