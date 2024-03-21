×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 13:59 IST

Sterling steady ahead of Bank of England decision

Earlier in the week, the Bank of Japan surprised markets by abandoning negative interest rates and initiating the first rate hike in 17 years.

Reported by: Business Desk
Bank of England
Bank of England | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The pound remained stable against the dollar on Thursday, set for a major decision by the Bank of England regarding UK interest rates. Market sentiment remains cautious, expecting the central bank's stance on monetary policy amid a flurry of central bank meetings this week.

Earlier in the week, the Bank of Japan surprised markets by abandoning negative interest rates and initiating the first rate hike in 17 years. On the other hand, the Federal Reserve, in its meeting on Wednesday, reaffirmed expectations of potential interest rate cuts in the US later this year.

Advertisement

Thursday will see key decisions from the Swiss National Bank and the Norges Bank, adding to the overall market anticipation.

Traders are eyeing a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June, with expectations that rates may end the year lower, contrasting with the current range. Meanwhile, the Bank of England might not immediately follow suit, but recent inflation data suggesting a moderation in consumer price pressures has heightened speculations for a rate cut as early as June.

Advertisement

The Bank of England's decision-making process is under scrutiny, particularly regarding the possibility of any dissenting voices advocating for a rate hike. Progress in wage increases and inflation dynamics could influence the decision, potentially paving the way for rate cuts in the future.

Sterling remained stable against the dollar, reflecting a monthly gain thus far and positioning itself for the largest monthly increase against the dollar since November. The euro traded flat against the pound, experiencing marginal losses this month.

Advertisement

The comparative strength of UK rates against global counterparts has bolstered sterling's performance, making it the top performer against the dollar among G10 currencies this year. This contrasts starkly with the performance of currencies like the Chinese yuan, which has faced depreciation against the dollar, and the Japanese yen, which has witnessed significant devaluation.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 13:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery

HD Kumaraswamy

a few seconds ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP Slams Congress

a few seconds ago
Gold

Gold prices record high

a minute ago
Not brushing technique

Worst Dental Care Mistake

2 minutes ago
fashion revolution day 2020

Jennifer Lopez's outfits

3 minutes ago
BA Crew Fired Over Racist Video Mocking Chinese Family

2 BA Crew Fired

5 minutes ago
Congress leader Anand Sharma

Anand Sharma Slams Rahul

7 minutes ago
Broccoli freckles trend

Broccoli Freckles Trend

8 minutes ago
SS Karthikeya

SS Karthikeya Slammed

12 minutes ago
CSK players with their fifth IPL trophy

Chennai Super Kings

12 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

CSK vs RCB

14 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul 'Shakti' Remark

15 minutes ago
Google

गूगल की वॉर्निंग

17 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Will Ronaldo play?

17 minutes ago
Abdul Mohammed

Indian Student Kidnapped

20 minutes ago
What Is The Pearl Skin Beauty Trend Which Is Going Viral?

Pearl Skin Beauty Trend

24 minutes ago
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead

Cylinder Fire in Jaipur

25 minutes ago
LIVE: SC to Review PIL Urging Ban on Freebies Practice During Elections

India News LIVE

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment16 hours ago

  3. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo