Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 20:12 IST

Stripe's valuation soars to $65 billion amid employee stock sale deal

Stripe's valuation ascent follows closely on the heels of its previous funding round in 2023, where the company secured $6.5 billion.

Business Desk
Dollar hits three-month low
Dollar hits three-month low | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stripe, the renowned payments service provider, has witnessed its valuation surge to an impressive $65 billion. The remarkable milestone comes as part of a strategic move that allows select employees to cash out their stock holdings within the company. The announcement, made by Stripe on Wednesday, underscores the firm's commitment to providing liquidity options for its workforce while potentially paving the way for future financial endeavors.

The arrangement, commonly referred to as a "tender offer," not only furnishes employees with an opportunity to monetize their equity but also grants Stripe enhanced maneuverability in its pursuit of strategic initiatives, including a highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO). For years, market observers and industry analysts have eagerly awaited Stripe's public debut, and this latest development could mark a pivotal step toward realizing those expectations.

Advertisement

For startup employees, stock-based compensation forms a significant component of their remuneration packages. However, until an IPO, a private funding round, or a share buyback occurs, converting these shares into tangible assets remains an elusive prospect. Stripe's proactive approach in facilitating this stock sale affirms its commitment to fostering employee well-being and aligning incentives with broader corporate objectives.

Although specific details regarding the investors involved in the transaction were not disclosed by Stripe, reports suggest the participation of notable entities such as Sequoia Capital and Goldman Sachs's growth equity fund. This collaboration underscores the confidence investors have in Stripe's trajectory and potential for sustained growth in the competitive fintech landscape.

Advertisement

Stripe's valuation ascent follows closely on the heels of its previous funding round in 2023, where the company secured $6.5 billion, elevating its worth to $50 billion. At the time, Stripe articulated that while the infusion of capital wasn't imperative for operational needs, it served to address tax obligations and furnish liquidity options for employees—a testament to the company's prudent financial management and foresight.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 20:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

4 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

4 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

4 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

18 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

18 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

18 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

18 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

18 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

18 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

18 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

20 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress Suffers Massive Blow In Himachal, Sukhu Govt Pushed To Minority

    Shows17 minutes ago

  2. After Groom Absconds, Woman Marries Kin to Benefit from Marriage Scheme

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Nearly Dozen Crushed to Death After Being Hit By Train In Jamtara

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. 'Chahal, Iyer, Umesh..': List of Players who are out of BCCI contracts

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  5. Yellow.ai launches GenAI for automating customer support mails

    Tech 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo