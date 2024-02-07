English
Superdry CEO Julian Dunkerton considers cash offer amid potential takeover speculation

The announcement comes amid speculation of a potential takeover interest, including reports that Sycamore Partners and Ted Baker's owner are eyeing Superdry.

Business Desk
Superdry potential takeover: Superdry CEO Julian Dunkerton, who holds a 26 per cent stake in the embattled British fashion retailer, is contemplating a cash offer for the shares he does not currently own, as disclosed in a statement by the company on Friday. The announcement comes amid speculation about potential takeover interest, with reports suggesting that US private equity firm Sycamore Partners and Authentic Brands Group, owner of Ted Baker, are eyeing Superdry.

The company's shares experienced a significant surge earlier in the day, reaching levels not seen since October, fueled by reports of external interest and news that Norwegian alternative investment fund First Seagull had acquired a 5.3 per cent stake in Superdry.

While the statement did not explicitly address external takeover speculation, it acknowledged discussions about a potential cash offer by Dunkerton, possibly with financing partners. The discussions are described as being at a preliminary stage, with no final decisions made.

Superdry has faced challenges in recent months, with its share price dwindling due to weak demand and financial constraints. Despite the stock's remarkable 127 per cent surge to 48 pence on Friday, it remains a fraction of its peak value, which exceeded 2,000 pence in 2018.

Last week, Superdry indicated that market conditions were unlikely to improve in the near term following a challenging Christmas season. Additionally, the company announced the impending departure of its finance chief, Shaun Wills, at the end of March.

The fashion retailer has been actively exploring cost-saving options, and reports from Sky News suggest that a comprehensive restructuring plan, potentially involving store closures and job cuts, is under consideration.

"We are not surprised that these blend into options such as a possible offer from the founder/CEO, given he is the group’s largest shareholder and instrumental in the roadmap to recovery," commented Matthew McEachran, senior analyst at Singer Capital Markets. "The sooner any cost restructuring can be done, the better. But this would need to be funded."

(With Reuters inputs.)

