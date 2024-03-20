×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

Swiss regulator to conduct two stress tests and 40 on-site reviews of UBS

Regulator's heightened vigilance follows criticism of its supervision of Credit Suisse, particularly regarding issues such as money laundering and cyber risks.

Reported by: Business Desk
UBS
UBS | Image:UBS
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

FINMA on UBS: Swiss financial regulator FINMA has announced plans to conduct rigorous oversight of UBS this year, including 40 on-site supervisory reviews and two stress tests. This intensified scrutiny comes in the wake of UBS's acquisition of Credit Suisse in 2023, a move that raised concerns about the concentration of systemic risk in the banking sector.

Thomas Hirschi, head of FINMA's banks division, outlined the regulatory agenda, underlining a focus on the risks associated with UBS's integration with Credit Suisse. Key areas of concern include operational stability, capital and liquidity planning, as well as post-merger recovery and emergency preparedness.

Advertisement

The regulator's heightened vigilance follows criticism of its supervision of Credit Suisse, particularly regarding issues such as money laundering, mortgage lending, and cyber risks. FINMA has called for prompt remediation of these shortcomings by the banks involved.

Echoing FINMA's concerns, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) has advocated for reforms in bank capital regulations, acknowledging UBS's increased systemic importance post-acquisition. The SNB underlined the need for strengthened financial positions among banks to mitigate future crises, underscoring the importance of preparedness for resolving systemically important institutions.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Khan Younis airstrikes

Battle in Khan Younis

a few seconds ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
Million Dollar Mistake: Real Estate Agent Accidentally Burns Down Luxury Home Worth ₹ 24 Crore

Million Dollar Mistake

a minute ago
Babar Azam during the ODI World Cup 2023

Wasim ready to play

2 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 Exam Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections; Check New Date and Schedule

NEET UG 2024 Dates

2 minutes ago
Elvish Yadav Controversy

Major Update On Elvish

2 minutes ago
SRH and Ashwin

Ashwin STUNNED by SRH

2 minutes ago
Apple watch

Apple Watch Ultra 2

4 minutes ago
Kargil City Found Closed Amid Massive Rally To Demand Statehood, Sixth Schedule For Ladakh

Kargil Observes Strike

4 minutes ago
Tencent Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Game Sales Recovery

Tencent Q4 revenue falls

5 minutes ago
Volkswagen's automated driving technology to see Mobileye partnership

Volkswagen's driving tech

6 minutes ago
Two of Elvish Yadav's associates have been arrested in connection with the snake venom case.

Elvish Yadav Associates

7 minutes ago
To ensure smooth and fast transportation of the ambulance carrying the organ, around 35 traffic police personnel were deployed on the dedicated green corridor.

Green Corridor

7 minutes ago
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday

Amit Shah-Thackeray Meet

8 minutes ago
hardik pandya dialouge went viral

Rohit snubs MI session

10 minutes ago
Danish Ali

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

10 minutes ago
Bhaiyya Ji

Bhaiyaa Ji Teaser

13 minutes ago
BJP goes to Election Commission over Rahul Gandhi's 'shakti' remark

Govt on CEC

13 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  3. EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies As 'Financially Sensitive'

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Divya Agarwal Open Up About Life After Marriage With Apurva Padgaonkar

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo