Swiss regulator to conduct two stress tests and 40 on-site reviews of UBS

FINMA on UBS: Swiss financial regulator FINMA has announced plans to conduct rigorous oversight of UBS this year, including 40 on-site supervisory reviews and two stress tests. This intensified scrutiny comes in the wake of UBS's acquisition of Credit Suisse in 2023, a move that raised concerns about the concentration of systemic risk in the banking sector.

Thomas Hirschi, head of FINMA's banks division, outlined the regulatory agenda, underlining a focus on the risks associated with UBS's integration with Credit Suisse. Key areas of concern include operational stability, capital and liquidity planning, as well as post-merger recovery and emergency preparedness.

The regulator's heightened vigilance follows criticism of its supervision of Credit Suisse, particularly regarding issues such as money laundering, mortgage lending, and cyber risks. FINMA has called for prompt remediation of these shortcomings by the banks involved.

Echoing FINMA's concerns, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) has advocated for reforms in bank capital regulations, acknowledging UBS's increased systemic importance post-acquisition. The SNB underlined the need for strengthened financial positions among banks to mitigate future crises, underscoring the importance of preparedness for resolving systemically important institutions.

(With Reuters inputs)