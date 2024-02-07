Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 17:14 IST

Switzerland's Holcim to separate North American business, selects new CEO

Business Desk
Switzerland's Holcim to separate North American business, selects new CEO
Strategic move: The Swiss cement giant Holcim announced plans to separate its North American business, and list it in the United States in the first half of 2025,while adding that it would also appoint a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The present Head of Europe operation at Holcim, Miljan Gutovic, will replace Jan Jenisch as the CEO with effect from May 1, the company said.

The move is the biggest shake-up at Holcim since the Swiss company took over French rival Lafarge in 2015.

The Zug-based firm Holcim came into existence after successful 2015 merger between France’s Lafarge and Switzerland’s Holcim that created the world’s biggest cement company. 

In the first-half results in 2023, Holcim said that North America was expected to contribute around $12bn of net sales in 2023, making for close to 40 per cent of the group firm's total sales, according to media reports.

Since its almost decade old merger, the company has been highly active on the deal making front. In 2022, the cement manufacturer sold its India operations to Adani Group for $10.5 billion. 

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 28th, 2024 at 17:14 IST

