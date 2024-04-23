Advertisement

UK builder Taylor Wimpey reaffirmed its outlook for 2024 as it reported an increase in its sales rate during the crucial spring selling season. Despite concerns about affordability and economic challenges impacting the sector's near-term recovery, the company remains optimistic about its performance.

The British housing market has shown signs of stability in 2024, buoyed by easing mortgage rates. However, the delay in monetary policy adjustments by the central bank and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties have tempered expectations for a swift rebound.

Advertisement

CEO Jennie Daly commented on the company's trading statement, stating, "While we are mindful of ongoing market uncertainty and affordability challenges, it is pleasing to see continued market stability supported by good mortgage availability and sustained customer confidence."

As of April 21, Taylor Wimpey reported a net private sales rate of 0.73 units per outlet, an improvement from the 0.67 homes recorded from the beginning of the year until February 25.

Advertisement

The company, which also operates in Spain on a smaller scale, reiterated its home-build targets for Britain in 2024, aiming to deliver approximately 9,500-10,000 homes, excluding joint ventures. This target represents a modest decrease of around 7 per cent from the 10,438 units delivered last year.

Taylor Wimpey disclosed that its order book stood at £2.09 billion ($2.58 billion) as of April 21, compared to £2.38 billion in the same period last year.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)