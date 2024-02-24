Advertisement

Mexican distiller Becle, renowned as the world's largest tequila producer, anticipates an upturn in profit margins, buoyed by reduced input costs that contributed to a fourth-quarter profit surpassing expectations.

Shares of Becle surged by 13 per cent during late morning trading, propelling the company's market value by nearly $900 million and marking one of its most successful trading days.

In its recent earnings report, Becle revealed 40 per cent increase in profits, despite a decline in sales attributed to unfavorable exchange rates over several months. The company credited this profit surge to diminished costs and its strategic focus on selling a higher volume of premium-priced liquors.

"We foresee a gradual improvement in gross margins throughout 2024 helped by easing supply chain pressures and lower input costs," remarked Luis Fernando Felix, Becle's U.S. and Canada director, during an earnings call with analysts.

While Becle's flagship brand, Jose Cuervo tequila, accounts for a significant portion of its revenue, the company also markets other spirits such as 400 Conejos mezcal, Pendleton whiskey, Kraken rum, and Boodles gin, alongside some non-alcoholic beverages.

Executives highlighted the expected benefits from a previous decline in agave prices, the key ingredient in tequila production, which should start to materialize this year. Additionally, Becle disclosed plans for 2024 capital expenditures of up to $180 million, although concerns were raised about weakening demand for premium spirits in Europe amidst an economic slowdown.

"Although the company beat our estimates on the operational side, we wonder how sustainable these expense savings might be in the coming quarters," noted analysts at Itau BBA in a statement.

Meanwhile, analysts at J.P. Morgan cited "better trends materializing" during the quarter, signaling optimism for Becle's future performance.

Following three consecutive quarters of declining profits, Becle's robust fourth-quarter results underscore its resilience in overcoming challenges, including the impact of a stronger Mexican peso earlier in 2023.

Looking ahead, Becle disclosed plans to allocate up to 23 per cent of its net sales value to promotional activities this year, with revenue metrics expected to grow by "mid-single digit" assuming minimal foreign exchange fluctuations.

(With Reuters inputs)

