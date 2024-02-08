Advertisement

Tesla's driving range: Tesla has revised its driving-range estimates downward for its electric vehicle lineup as a new US government regulation on vehicle testing takes effect to ensure more accurate real-world performance representation by automakers.

Tesla has historically faced criticism for providing range estimates that were perceived to be overly optimistic, prompting complaints from customers. A Reuters investigation last year revealed that Tesla had allegedly manipulated the algorithm controlling in-dash range estimates about a decade ago, resulting in overly positive projections. Additionally, the company reportedly established a secret team in 2022 to suppress range-related complaints from owners.

The new US government rules mandate automakers to conduct tests for electric vehicles (EVs) in their default driving mode, the mode the car uses when initially turned on. If a car lacks a default mode, automakers must test the vehicle in both best-case and worst-case modes for efficiency and average the results.

Image credit: Tesla

Tesla's recent adjustments in range estimates affect various models, including the Model X, S, Y, and 3, according to a Reuters review of the company's marketing pages compared to archived versions and data on a US government site.

Tesla's website now lists the range of the Model Y Long Range at 310 miles, while the government's site still indicates 330 miles. The performance variant of the Model Y also saw a reduction from 303 miles to 285 miles, according to the review.

Tesla's range estimates have been a crucial selling point, particularly in the US, where concerns about the availability of public charging infrastructure influence consumers' decisions to embrace electric vehicles.

The new regulations aim to standardise range testing, ensuring a more consistent approach across different automakers and making range information more reliable for consumers. While Tesla has not commented on the range adjustments, experts suggest that this change is a step toward providing more accurate information to potential buyers.

Automakers conduct their own tests to determine range and fuel efficiency estimates for advertising purposes, adhering to guidelines provided by regulatory bodies. In this context, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulates and verifies automakers' advertised fuel-economy and driving-range estimates.

The EPA has not clarified whether it certified Tesla's updated range estimates, but an EPA spokesperson mentioned that automakers routinely adjust efficiency estimates "with a new model year when vehicle changes or updates to test procedures provide new data."

(With Reuters inputs)