The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced that Tesla is recalling 3,878 Cybertrucks to address a potential issue with the accelerator pedal pad, which could become dislodged and become trapped in the interior trim, posing a safety hazard.

According to the auto safety regulator, a stuck accelerator pedal could lead to unintended acceleration, increasing the risk of a crash. Tesla has initiated the recall to rectify the problem and ensure the safety of its vehicles.

Tesla began deliveries of its Cybertruck electric pickup truck last year after facing production challenges and battery-supply constraints, resulting in a two-year delay.

Following the announcement of the recall, Tesla's shares declined nearly 3 per cent before the market opened on Friday, extending its recent losing streak, during which the stock experienced a decline of about 14 per cent over five sessions.

As part of the recall process, Tesla will replace or repair the accelerator pedal assembly free of charge. Owners will receive notification letters by mail in June, according to the NHTSA.

This recall adds to the three recalls affecting approximately 2.4 million vehicles that Tesla experienced in the first quarter of 2024, as reported by recall management firm BizzyCar. However, many Tesla recall issues are typically addressed through over-the-air software updates.

Earlier this year, Tesla recalled about 2.2 million vehicles in the United States due to an incorrect font size on warning lights. Additionally, US safety regulators escalated their investigation into Tesla's vehicles over concerns related to power steering loss to the status of an engineering analysis.

(With Reuters inputs)

