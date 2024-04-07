Advertisement

Elon Musk's ambition to democratise electric vehicle (EV) ownership akin to Henry Ford's Model T has hit a snag, as reports suggest a shift away from producing a budget-friendly Tesla in favour of self-driving robo-taxis. While Musk denies these claims, uncertainties over Tesla's plans and delays in EV projects by other automakers pose challenges for potential EV buyers and policymakers alike.

Industry experts highlight the importance of greater availability of EV models across various segments and price points to facilitate the transition to electric mobility. Despite dropping prices for new EVs in the United States, they remain significantly higher than the average transaction price for traditional vehicles.

Musk's earlier goal of offering a $25,000 Tesla has faced hurdles, with the company opting to capitalize on software-driven features and charging infrastructure to command premium prices. This strategy, however, has been challenged by increasing competition and slowing sales, prompting Tesla to slash prices.

While cheaper EV options exist, particularly in China, where manufacturers like BYD offer vehicles at significantly lower prices, they often lack the range and features demanded in Western markets. As Chinese automakers expand their exports, they pose a threat to established players like Tesla and traditional automakers in key markets.

To stay competitive, automakers are exploring strategies to develop affordable EV architectures. However, concerns about affordability persist, posing challenges to achieving the Biden administration's goal of increasing EV adoption in the United States.

(With Reuters inputs)