Toyota Motor Corporation has announced the extension of the shutdown of two production lines at manufacturing plants operated by affiliated companies in Japan until March 1, following the discovery of irregularities in certification tests for diesel engines developed by affiliate Toyota Industries.

The production lines have been halted since January 29, and a decision regarding their reopening is expected to be made on March 1, with potential resumption of operations from Monday, March 4.

However, the suspension will persist for one line at Toyota Auto Body's Inabe plant in Mie prefecture, responsible for manufacturing models such as the Alphard and Vellfire minivans, and one line at Gifu Auto Body's main plant in Gifu prefecture, where production includes the HiAce van.

The decision underscores Toyota's commitment to ensuring compliance and addressing any irregularities promptly. The company is dedicated to upholding its high standards of quality and integrity, even if it means temporarily suspending production to rectify issues.

(With Reuters inputs)

