Updated January 13th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

Tractor supply faces delivery delays amid Red Sea disruptions, shipping challenges

The decision to reroute ships is a response to recent disruptions caused by attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Business Desk
Tractor
Tractor | Image:Pixabay
Tractor supply woes: US retailer Tractor Supply Co is experiencing delays in deliveries ranging from two to over 20 days due to major container ship operators redirecting vessels away from the Suez Canal, according to Colin Yankee, the company's chief supply chain operator. 

The decision to reroute ships is a response to recent disruptions caused by attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Yankee revealed that ocean carriers are imposing diversion surcharges on cargo rerouted away from the Suez Canal, opting for a safer route around South Africa's Cape of Good Hope. This redirection incurs higher shipping costs, extended travel times, and additional challenges, including reduced crossings on the drought-affected Panama Canal.

Tractor Supply anticipates a potential shift in shipping routes, with volume moving from Asia to the US East Coast potentially redirecting to the US West Coast throughout the year. 

Despite these challenges, Yankee reassured that the rural retailer, operating over 2,000 stores across the US, remains in a "strong position" for the upcoming spring selling season. Most products destined for store shelves have already arrived at US ports or are scheduled to do so soon.

The disruptions in the Red Sea, caused by attacks on vessels, have raised concerns about prolonged disruptions to global trade just as supply chains were recovering from the impact of the COVID pandemic. Opting for the safer route around the Horn of Africa adds approximately 10 to 15 days to transit times and incurs roughly $1 million in additional fuel costs.

While retailers worldwide are proactively stocking up on goods and exploring alternative transportation methods to avoid empty shelves during the spring, Tractor Supply notes that it has been less affected by Red Sea disruptions. This is attributed to the majority of its goods coming from Mexico or Asia, with products from Asia shipped to the US West Coast across the Pacific Ocean.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 13th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

