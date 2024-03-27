×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

Trump's media company ticker causes brief investor windfall

The inflated figures appeared to reflect the level of the Dow Jones Transportation Average rather than the actual value of Truth Social shares.

Reported by: Business Desk
Donald Trump assets
Donald Trump assets | Image:Reuters
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The debut of former President Donald Trump's media company, Truth Social, under the ticker symbol "DJT," led to unexpected financial gains for some investors on Tuesday. Possible confusion surrounding the new stock symbol briefly inflated brokerage balances by hundreds of thousands of dollars, causing a flurry of excitement and subsequent disappointment.

Several users took to social media platforms to express their astonishment when they noticed their brokerage balances skyrocketing on Charles Schwab and Morgan Stanley's E*Trade trading platforms. The inflated figures appeared to reflect the level of the Dow Jones Transportation Average (.DJT) rather than the actual value of Truth Social shares.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group opened at $70.90 on Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average began the session at 15,937.73. This disparity in values resulted in brokerage balances showing significant but erroneous gains for some traders.

One trader on Schwab reportedly saw their account balance surge by over $1 million due to the error, as per a screenshot shared on social media. While the inflated balances were initially met with excitement, users soon realized that the gains were not legitimate.

A spokeswoman for Charles Schwab acknowledged the issue, attributing it to a technical glitch that briefly affected certain users on their trading platforms. She confirmed that the issue had been resolved, allowing investors to resume trading as usual.

E*Trade, however, did not respond immediately to requests for comment regarding the matter.

Neither Trump Media & Technology Group nor S&P Dow Jones Indices, which maintains the Dow Jones Transportation Average Index, commented on the incident.

Although social media users noted that the issue seemed to have been rectified, many expressed disappointment at not being able to capitalize on the apparent gains resulting from the error.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

