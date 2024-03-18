×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 07:49 IST

Uber agrees to $178 million settlement in Australian taxi class action

The lawsuit accuses Uber of violating laws requiring taxis and hire cars to be licenced.

Reported by: Business Desk
Uber
Uber | Image:Uber
Uber in focus: Uber has agreed to pay A$271.8 million ($178 million) to settle a lawsuit brought by Australian taxi operators and drivers, who claim they lost income when the ride-hailing company entered the country, a law firm announced on Monday.

The settlement marks Australia's fifth-largest, according to Maurice Blackburn Lawyers, who filed the class action suit in 2019 in the Supreme Court of Victoria state on behalf of more than 8,000 taxi and hire car owners and drivers. 

The lawsuit accuses Uber of violating laws requiring taxis and hire cars to be licenced.

According to the lawsuit, Uber's entry into the market in 2012 diverted revenue from licenced taxi drivers while diminishing the value of the licences they had purchased.

Although Uber maintained it never knowingly violated the law, Maurice Blackburn Principal Michael Donelly stated, “Uber fought tooth and nail at every point along the way. After years of refusing to do the right thing by those we say they harmed, Uber has blinked.”

An Uber spokesperson noted that the company had been contributing to state-level taxi compensation schemes since 2018 and stated, “With today's proposed settlement, we put these legacy issues firmly in our past.”

Former lawmaker and taxi driver Rod Barton, a member of the class action, expressed satisfaction with the settlement, stressing his belief that Uber knowingly circumvented the country's taxi licencing regulations. 

He highlighted, “They knew full well they were required to have their drivers and their vehicles fully licenced. They chose not to do that, and they did a lot of things that gave them a commercial advantage against the taxi industry, which established their foothold.”

The law was altered in 2015 to permit Uber to operate without taxi licences, while state governments initiated compensation schemes for taxi drivers and licence owners.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 18th, 2024 at 07:49 IST

