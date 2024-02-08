English
UK household energy bill defaults surge by 39%

Despite a recent dip in inflation, failed direct debits for electricity and gas payments rose to 1.17 per cent, up from 0.84 per cent in December 2023.

Business Desk
Airtel Business-Adani Energy collaboration
Airtel Business-Adani Energy collaboration | Image:Freepik
Recent data from the Office for National Statistics shows a 39 per cent surge in UK households failing to meet their energy bills compared to the previous year.

Despite a recent dip in inflation, failed direct debits for electricity and gas payments rose to 1.17 per cent, up from 0.84 per cent in December 2023. This financial strain extends to mortgage payments, witnessing a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in missed direct debits.

The escalating costs of energy and mortgages over the last two years, coupled with the Bank of England's interest rate hikes, underscore the economic challenges facing households. Despite recent declines in wholesale energy prices, the relief hasn't translated into reduced household energy tariffs, exacerbating the financial pressure.

The average monthly energy bill stood at £144.73 in December 2023, a slight decrease from the previous year but a significant jump from December 2020. Meanwhile, typical monthly mortgage bills continue to climb, reaching £129.44, highlighting the persistent financial strain on UK households. These insights are drawn from data provided by payment infrastructure companies Pay.UK and Vocalink.

(With Reuters inputs)

