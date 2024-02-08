Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 09:04 IST

UK housing market shows strong start in 2024: Report

Rightmove reported that the average asking prices for British homes, listed between December 3 and January 6, were 1.3 per cent higher than the previous month.

Business Desk
Real estate
Real estate | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UK housing market: The UK housing market has demonstrated a robust beginning to the year, marking the most promising start since 2020, according to a survey by Rightmove released on Monday. The findings contribute to growing indications that the sector's slowdown could be abating, with increased demand observed in January.

Rightmove reported that the average asking prices for British homes, listed between December 3 and January 6, were 1.3 per cent higher than the previous month. This marks the most significant December-to-January rise since 2020, surpassing the typical increase for this time of the year. Traditionally, house prices in Britain tend to pick up at the start of January following a seasonal lull in the lead-up to Christmas.

Advertisement

Tim Bannister, Director of Property Science at Rightmove, remarked, "For now, the data at the start of 2024 points to building momentum, and reasons for growing market optimism."

The survey revealed a 20 per cent increase in the number of agreed sales during the first week of January compared to the same period last year. Additionally, buyer demand saw a 5 per cent uptick, and the number of homes entering the market increased by 15 per cent.

Advertisement

While British house prices experienced a surge exceeding 25 per cent during the COVID-19 pandemic, transactions slowed notably in late 2022 due to Prime Minister Liz Truss' budget plans causing turmoil in bond markets and subsequent increases in mortgage costs. However, average mortgage rates have since fallen from a peak of 6.11 per cent for a five-year fixed term in July 2023 to the current 4.86 per cent, according to Rightmove.

Despite the positive momentum, asking prices in Rightmove's January period remain 0.7 per cent lower than the previous year. Financial markets anticipate a potential rate cut by the Bank of England from the current 15-year high of 5.25 per cent in May.

Advertisement

While other indicators, such as a 1.1 per cent monthly increase in prices reported by Britain's largest mortgage lender Halifax, point to a rise in house prices, buyers may still feel the impact of elevated mortgage rates and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Tim Bannister also noted that while the housing market is gaining momentum, activity is likely to slow in the weeks leading up to the anticipated national election suggested by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the second half of this year.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 09:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement