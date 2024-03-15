×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

UK inflation expectations dip, easing pressure on Bank of England for rate cuts

According to the survey results released on Friday, median expectations for inflation in the upcoming 12 months dropped to 3.0 per cent in February.

Reported by: Business Desk
Bank of England
Bank of England | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bank of England survey: In a recent survey conducted by the Bank of England (BoE), British public's expectations regarding inflation over the next year have shown a decline, potentially offering relief to policymakers deliberating on interest rate adjustments.

According to the survey results released on Friday, median expectations for inflation in the upcoming 12 months dropped to 3.0 per cent in February, marking their lowest level since August 2021, down from 3.3 per cent reported in November.

Advertisement

While expectations for the following 12 months remained steady at 2.8 per cent, longer-term projections decreased to 3.1 per cent from 3.2 per cent.

The downward trend in inflation expectations arrives amid the backdrop of consumer price inflation registering at 4.0 per cent in both January and December, doubling the BoE's targeted rate.

Advertisement

Although public inflation expectations are not direct predictors of future price movements, they serve as a gauge for potential pressure on wage increases and consumer acceptance of higher prices, factors closely monitored by BoE economists.

The BoE's forecasts suggest a return to the 2 per cent inflation target in the second quarter of 2022, but anticipate a subsequent increase toward 3 per cent later in the year as the effects of lower energy prices dissipate.

Advertisement

With annual wage growth hovering around 6 per cent, double its pre-pandemic rate, managing inflation remains a focal point for the BoE's monetary policy decisions.

In light of the survey findings, satisfaction with the BoE's inflation control measures increased, indicating a shift in public sentiment compared to previous months.

Advertisement

While the possibility of a rate cut remains under consideration, recent data suggests that immediate action is unlikely, given persistent wage growth and elevated services price inflation.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the BoE to maintain interest rates during its upcoming March decision. However, projections indicate a 40 per cent likelihood of a rate cut by the second quarter of 2024, highlighting ongoing uncertainty in monetary policy direction amidst evolving economic conditions.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

Exports soar

a few seconds ago
McDonald's

McDonald's outage

a minute ago
TMC's Arjun Singh, Dibyendu Adhikari Join BJP

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

2 minutes ago
Annamalai and PM Modi

Watch: What Did Annamalai

2 minutes ago
RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

8 minutes ago
BRS Leader K Kavitha

LIVE News

9 minutes ago
Microsoft

Google competitive edge

9 minutes ago
Cybersecurity

New Uber bug discovered

10 minutes ago
Aditi

Aditi-Siddharth's Date

10 minutes ago
Gina Carano

Gina Carano On Star Wars

11 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

11 minutes ago
K Kavitha Under ED Radar

K Kavitha Under ED Radar

14 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran, RRR poster

Ed Sheeran Praises RRR

17 minutes ago
Summer drinks

Summer Drinks To Hydrate

18 minutes ago
BRS

ED Raids K Kavitha House

21 minutes ago
Mobile gaming

Gaming study Meta

21 minutes ago
UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal line-up

UEFA Champions League

23 minutes ago
Aditi

Aditi’s Floral Saree

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education11 hours ago

  2. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  3. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo