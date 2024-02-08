Advertisement

Fewer jobs in UK: British employers have advertised 32 per cent fewer job vacancies in December 2023 compared to the same period last year, as per industry figures on Friday.

The figures indicate a further sign of a cooling in the hiring market, which had surged immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) has said there were 1.710 million jobs advertised in December, which was higher than historic standards but fell sharply from 2.517 million a year earlier.

"The labour market weakened across 2023, especially for permanent roles. But it did so from a very high base," REC Chief Executive Neil Carberry said.

Permanent staff appointments continued to decline at a notably faster pace than that seen for temp billings, as per the report of KPMG and REC, titled UK Report on Jobs survey, which was compiled by S&P Global.

Candidate availability also continued to rise at the end of the year, with panel members frequently mentioning that redundancies and a slowdown in hiring had pushed up labour supply, the survey findings revealed this week showcase.

Although easing from the near three-year records seen in November, rates of expansion for both permanent and temporary candidate numbers remained rapid overall.

Notably, the demand for permanent staff increased in the public sector during December but fell further in the private sector.

This marks the first rise in public sector permanent vacancies for four months. In contrast, demand for temporary workers continued to increase across the private sector at the end of 2023, albeit at a softer pace.

Short-term vacancies meanwhile continued to contract slightly in the public sector.

The Bank of England is watching Britain's job market closely as it fears that it will be hard to return inflation to its 2 per cent target on a permanent basis unless wage growth slows from its current rate of about 7 per cent to around half that pace.

Carberry said there was anecdotal evidence that employers intended to step up hiring again in 2024.

The REC figures compiled by employment data company Lightcast reflect a comparable trend but significantly more job vacancies than figures from Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The most recent ONS data, for the three months to the end of November, showed that there were 949,000 job vacancies, down by 19 per cent from the same period in 2022.