UK retail sales rise: UK retail sales surged by a robust 3.4 per cent in January, surpassing economists' expectations and indicating resilience in consumer activity despite the recent recession.

The January increase, the largest since April 2021, contrasts sharply with December's 3.3 per cent decline, the steepest since January 2021.

Joe Maher, an economist at Capital Economics, commented that the unexpected strength in retail sales suggests that the impact of higher interest rates on consumer spending is diminishing rapidly, signalling a potential exit from the recessionary phase.

Official data revealed that the UK economy slipped into a recession in the latter half of 2023 but is anticipated to experience moderate growth in the coming year.

Factors such as easing inflation, rising wages, and projected declines in interest rates contribute to this optimistic outlook.

Heather Bovill, deputy director at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), highlighted the significant rebound in retail sales in January, marking the recovery to pre-December levels.

However, she noted that when considering the broader perspective, sales remain below pre-pandemic levels.

The publication of the data led to a slight uptick in the value of sterling against both the dollar and the euro.

In comparison to the previous year, sales volumes showed a 0.7 per cent increase.

Food store sales notably rose by 3.4 per cent in January following a 3.1 per cent decline in December.

Conversely, clothing sales experienced a 1.4 per cent decrease, representing the sole sub-category to decline in January, according to the ONS.

Excluding petrol, overall sales volumes surged by 3.2 per cent in January compared to December.

(With Reuters Inputs)