Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

UK retail sales surge, indicating recession's short duration

The January increase, the largest since April 2021, contrasts sharply with December's 3.3 per cent decline, the steepest since January 2021.

Business Desk
British retail sales
British retail sales | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UK retail sales rise: UK retail sales surged by a robust 3.4 per cent in January, surpassing economists' expectations and indicating resilience in consumer activity despite the recent recession. 

The January increase, the largest since April 2021, contrasts sharply with December's 3.3 per cent decline, the steepest since January 2021.

Advertisement

Joe Maher, an economist at Capital Economics, commented that the unexpected strength in retail sales suggests that the impact of higher interest rates on consumer spending is diminishing rapidly, signalling a potential exit from the recessionary phase.

Official data revealed that the UK economy slipped into a recession in the latter half of 2023 but is anticipated to experience moderate growth in the coming year. 

Advertisement

Factors such as easing inflation, rising wages, and projected declines in interest rates contribute to this optimistic outlook.

Heather Bovill, deputy director at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), highlighted the significant rebound in retail sales in January, marking the recovery to pre-December levels. 

Advertisement

However, she noted that when considering the broader perspective, sales remain below pre-pandemic levels.
The publication of the data led to a slight uptick in the value of sterling against both the dollar and the euro.

In comparison to the previous year, sales volumes showed a 0.7 per cent increase. 

Advertisement

Food store sales notably rose by 3.4 per cent in January following a 3.1 per cent decline in December. 

Conversely, clothing sales experienced a 1.4 per cent decrease, representing the sole sub-category to decline in January, according to the ONS.

Advertisement

Excluding petrol, overall sales volumes surged by 3.2 per cent in January compared to December.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

13 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

14 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

14 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

14 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

14 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

14 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

14 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

14 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

14 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

14 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

14 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

16 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

17 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rahul Gandhi Affirms Tejashwi Yadav as Driving Force in Bihar

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  2. Fire breaks out inside 3-storey building near Mewar College in Ghaziabad

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Hyper-personalised Skincare Is All About Catering To Your Unique Needs

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Budget: Liquor To get Expensive in Bengaluru

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Vizhinjam Project: Kerala Govt gives ultimatum to Adani Group

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo