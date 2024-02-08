English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 09:19 IST

UK retailers report sluggish Christmas spending: BRC

Despite a decrease in consumer price inflation from 10.1% in January to 3.9% in November, wages struggled to keep pace with prices in 2023.

Business Desk
London
London | Image:Pexels
Christmas spending: UK retailers experienced subdued Christmas spending, according to data released by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) on Tuesday. The report raises concerns about a potential mild recession in the economy less than a year before a likely national election.

Image Credits: Pexels

The BRC, a trade body representing supermarkets and major stores, revealed that spending in December was 1.7 per cent higher than the previous year in cash terms. 

However, when accounting for inflation, this figure translated to a decline in actual purchases. Helen Dickinson, the Chief Executive of the BRC, attributed the lacklustre sales to weak consumer confidence that persisted throughout the challenging year of sluggish retail sales growth.

Consumers in the UK faced challenges such as high inflation and the Bank of England's decision to raise interest rates to a 15-year high of 5.25 per cent in response to rising prices. 

Despite a decrease in consumer price inflation from 10.1 per cent in January to 3.9 per cent in November, wages struggled to keep pace with prices in 2023. 

The economy also contracted by 0.1 per cent in the third quarter, with economists polled by Reuters expecting further declines in data due on Friday.

For the entire year of 2023, retail spending saw a 3.6 per cent increase, primarily driven by an 8.1 per cent rise in spending on food. In contrast, non-food spending declined by 0.1 per cent, with a 1.5 per cent drop in the final quarter of 2023. 

Christmas shoppers appeared to prioritise beauty, health, and personal care products over clothing, jewellery, and technology gifts.

While reports from retailers on Christmas trading varied, with some like Next and discount supermarkets Aldi UK and Lidl GB reporting robust outcomes, others such as JD Sports Fashion issued warnings on annual profit. The BRC's December figures marked a slowdown from November's sales growth of 2.7 per cent.

Official retail sales data, covering more stores than the BRC, indicated a 5.7 per cent annual rise in non-fuel spending for November or a 0.3 per cent increase in sales volumes when adjusting for inflation. Barclays also reported weaker spending growth in December, but noted a potential positive aspect, suggesting that part of the decline was influenced by lower inflation.

Barclays Chief Economist Jack Meaning expressed optimism, anticipating a further decline in inflation in the opening months of 2024. This, he believes, will put more spending power in the hands of UK consumers, potentially supporting continued spending despite the challenging economic backdrop.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 9th, 2024 at 09:19 IST

