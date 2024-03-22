×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 14:56 IST

UK's Vodafone, Three merger faces regulatory scrutiny

The CMA expressed apprehension over the $19 billion merger, emphasising its potential ramifications for consumer prices and business investments.

Reported by: Business Desk
Vodafone Three merger UK
Vodafone Three merger UK | Image:Vodafone, Three
Vodafone Three merger UK: The proposed merger between Vodafone's UK operation and Hutchison's Three UK unit may undergo a 24-week in-depth investigation following concerns raised by Britain's antitrust regulator, indicating potential adverse effects on consumer welfare.

Initial inquiry prompts regulatory caution

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) expressed apprehension over the $19 billion merger, emphasising its potential ramifications for consumer prices and business investments. The merger would reduce the number of mobile networks in Britain from four to three, triggering regulatory scrutiny over the preservation of competitive pricing.

Legal perspective and complexities

Given the intricate nature of the deal, legal experts anticipate the need for a phase 2 investigation by the CMA. Lawyer Tom Smith at Geradin Partners noted the challenge of addressing competition concerns within the five-day response window provided to the companies.

"It's really not a plausible outcome," remarked Smith regarding the likelihood of swift resolution.

Extended regulatory review

The CMA's initial concerns necessitate an in-depth study lasting 24 weeks, with the possibility of an eight-week extension under certain circumstances. Competitive pressure remains a key consideration for the regulator in ensuring affordable prices and fostering investment.

Companies' assertions and regulatory response

While Vodafone and Three have defended the merger's benefits for competition and investment, the CMA remains unconvinced, citing insufficient evidence to support these claims. Julie Bon, the regulator's Phase 1 decision-maker, emphasised the need for credible solutions from the companies to avert an in-depth investigation.

Commitment to 5G investment amid scrutiny

As part of the merger proposal, Vodafone and Three pledged an £11 billion investment in 5G networks, aligning with the government's goal of enhancing Britain's telecommunications infrastructure. Both companies argue that the deal would expedite the rollout of new technology, ultimately benefiting consumers.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 14:56 IST

