Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 08:57 IST

UK supermarket Sainsbury's floats charging business for EVs

The grocery store chain placed hopes on users of the "Smart Charge" operation, that they will shop in its stores while they put their vehicles on charge

Business Desk
EV Charging Station
EV Charging Station | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
British supermarket group Sainsbury's has launched an electric vehicle (EV) charging business, which targets more than 750 ultra-rapid charging bays in above 100 store car parks by the time 2024 ends.

The grocery store chain placed hopes on users of the "Smart Charge" operation, that they will shop in its stores while they put their vehicles on charge, the company said on Friday. 

Sainsbury’s move comes days after BT, Britain's biggest telecoms group, talked about converting the first of its street cabinets, which were traditionally used to house cabling, to set up an EV charging unit in a pilot that could lead to a network of 60,000 new points.

BT said according to its research that a shortage of chargers on Britain's roads was deterring some people from buying an EV. About 38 per cent of drivers said they would have an EV already if charging was more convenient than now.

There were 53,906 EV charging points across the UK at the end of December, as per figures quoted by BT from Zapmap. 

The UK government wants to increase this number to 300,000 by the 2030 decade.

Sainsbury's said its 150kW Smart Charge bays will let users fully charge their vehicle in as less time as 30 minutes, thereby providing them enough power to travel up to 200 miles.

The chargers are able to charge faster if a driver's vehicle battery can accept higher charging speeds up to 300kW.

The charging technology and equipment is sourced from Kempower.

On Wednesday, Sainsbury's updated on Christmas trading.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 08:57 IST

