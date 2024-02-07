Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 11:49 IST

UK’s John Lewis contemplates 11,000 job cuts: Report

Last March, the British retailer had already warned about the necessity of staff cuts and the elimination of bonuses due to a significant loss.

Business Desk
Representative
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
John Lewis layoffs: The John Lewis Partnership, the owner of John Lewis and Waitrose, is reportedly contemplating a reduction of up to 11,000 staff positions over the next five years, according to media reports on Saturday. Sources suggest that a minimum of 10 per cent of the workforce across the staff-owned business, spanning head offices, supermarkets, and department stores, could be affected. The staff cuts are expected to occur gradually over the years, with roles not being replaced.

In response to a Reuters request for comment, the company stated, "The John Lewis Partnership has a plan to return to profit, which involves investing heavily to enhance our customer offer, technology, stores and becoming more efficient." The company acknowledged that the plan involves reducing the number of partners in the business.

Last March, the British retailer had already warned about the necessity of staff cuts and the elimination of bonuses due to a significant loss resulting from reduced customer spending. The challenges faced by the 159-year-old group include tough competition and the costs associated with enhancing its online offerings.

The decision to consider staff reductions aligns with the company's efforts to return to profitability by investing in various aspects of its business. However, the move also reflects the broader challenges faced by the company and the retail industry, particularly in the context of changing consumer behaviour and economic pressures.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published January 28th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

