×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 12:15 IST

UnitedHealth to begin processing $14 billion-backlog of medical claims after cyberattack

The company’s technology unit suffered a hack on February 21, which hindered payments to US doctors and healthcare facilities and resulted in a US govt probe

Reported by: Business Desk
UnitedHealth
UnitedHealth | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Post hack recourse: UnitedHealth Group has said its Change Healthcare division is on track to begin processing a backlog of medical claims valued at over $14 billion. 

The development comes as part of recovery from a cyberattack incident that disrupted several software services last month.

The cyberattack on February 21 led to crucial delays in payments to doctors and healthcare facilities across the US, prompting an investigation by the government. 

The attack particularly affected community health centers that provide services to over 30 million individuals, including the poor and uninsured.

Advertisement

In response to the crisis, UnitedHealth has already advanced more than $2.5 billion to help healthcare providers affected by the service interruptions, marking an increase from the $2 billion initially reported on March . Additionally, the company has decided to extend the repayment period for these relief funds to 45 business days.

Change Healthcare, a crucial component of the U.S. healthcare system, processes about half of the country's medical claims. It serves approximately 900,000 physicians, 33,000 pharmacies, 5,500 hospitals, and 600 laboratories. The cyberattack, attributed to the hacking group ALPHV, also known as "BlackCat," has had widespread effects, with recovery expected to take several months.

Advertisement

The insurer revealed that its Assurance software for preparing medical claims went back online on Monday. Moreover, its largest clearinghouse, Relay Exchange, is slated to resume operations over the weekend of March 23. Clearinghouses play a vital role in the healthcare payment process by ensuring that claims are error-free before they are sent for payment.

UnitedHealth is taking measures to work with payers to maximize the number of locations available for processing claims and is coordinating with other clearinghouses to prevent capacity issues.

Advertisement

To assist those impacted by the disruptions, UnitedHealth temporarily suspended certain paperwork requirements for insurance coverage approvals for outpatient services and inpatient admission reviews for Medicare Advantage plans.

The company anticipates activating all submitted claims during the week of March 25. It also expects to bring its other products, including Clearance and Coverage Insight for claim eligibility and the MedRx and Reimbursement Manager for pharmacy claims, back online in the coming week.

Advertisement

UnitedHealth plans to relaunch several more products in the first two weeks of April. However, some products remain without a definitive timeline for restoration. The company has committed to providing updates as these timelines are established.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 12:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Inter Result Live

3 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India on Germany

6 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

6 minutes ago
Northeast Regional Parties Join Hands With NDA For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

9 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Reception

10 minutes ago
Live Eel Found Wriggling Inside Vietnamese Man's Abdomen

Live Eel In Man's Abdomen

11 minutes ago
The application was filed by Kejriwal on Friday

Kejriwal Vs Delhi Police

12 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar on MSD

12 minutes ago
BRS

K Kavitha Produced

12 minutes ago
Pulkit and Kriti

Pulkit-Kriti's Reception

13 minutes ago
In Big Blow to INDI in Bihar, RJD-Congress Lock Horn Over Aurangabad Lok Sabha Seat

Big Blow to INDI

14 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Ohio

Trump Truth Social merger

15 minutes ago
Finally gangster Prasad Pujari has been brought to Mumbai to face the law.

Pujari Brought to Mumbai

18 minutes ago
US government passes $1.2 trillion funding bill to aid IMF

US government passes

20 minutes ago
Incredible Act Of Bravery By A Courier Boy Saves Mother And Her Baby From Free-Falling Elevator

Free-Falling Elevator

24 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya Thanks Hrithik

30 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

31 minutes ago
Alcohol representative

Punjab Sangrur Case

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World5 hours ago

  2. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World6 hours ago

  3. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World11 hours ago

  4. Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Princess Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

    World13 hours ago

  5. Liquorgate: Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo