Elon Musk Twitter lawsuit: Former Twitter executives, including ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, have initiated legal action against Elon Musk, seeking over $128 million in unpaid severance, as disclosed in a lawsuit filed on Monday in federal court in San Francisco.

This lawsuit represents the latest legal challenge confronting Musk following his acquisition of the social media platform for $44 billion in October 2022, subsequently rebranding it as X. Alongside Agrawal, the plaintiffs include Ned Segal, former chief financial officer; Vijaya Gadde, former chief legal officer; and Sean Edgett, former general counsel.

According to the lawsuit, the former executives allege that mere minutes after Musk assumed control of Twitter, they were summarily terminated. Musk purportedly accused them of misconduct, prompting their dismissal, after they had sued him for purportedly attempting to backtrack on his acquisition offer for the company.

The lawsuit contends that Musk then reneged on promises of severance pay that had been made to the executives before his takeover of Twitter. Each plaintiff claims entitlement to one year's salary and hundreds of thousands of stock options.

In a scathing rebuke, the former executives characterised Musk's actions as consistent with his modus operandi of withholding owed payments and compelling legal action. They asserted in the 39-page lawsuit, "This is the Musk playbook: to keep the money he owes other people, and force them to sue him."

X, the rebranded entity of Twitter, is grappling with multiple legal challenges. Two proposed class action lawsuits allege that the company owes laid-off employees at least $500 million in severance, while a third lawsuit, brought by six former senior managers, echoes similar claims. X has consistently denied any wrongdoing in these matters.

Moreover, X has been entangled in previous legal disputes over alleged non-payment to its former public relations firm, landlords, vendors, and consultants.

(With Reuters inputs.)

