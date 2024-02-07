Advertisement

United Parcel Service will lay off 12,000 employees after forecasting below-estimate results for the 2024 fiscal, the company said on Tuesday.

UPS will also explore strategic options for its truckload freight brokerage business, Coyote, it added.

"We're going to fit our organisation to our strategy and align our resources against what's wildly important," Carol Tome, CEO of the company told stock analysts on the quarterly earnings call.

The Atlanta-based company, which happens to be Louisville's largest employer, will slash the 12,000 jobs across the nation.

Tome disclosed the job cuts on a quarterly earnings call, calling it a "difficult and disappointing" year.

Adjusted earnings for the December quarter were down 32 per cent to $2.47 a share as compared to the same period in 2022.

These numbers come ahead of the Wall Street consensus forecast of $2.46 a share.

Group revenues for UPS fell 8 per cent to $24.9 billion, just shy of analysts' estimates of a $25.45 billion tally.

The workforce of the company is over 5 lakhs, and the announced layoffs, which are about 2.4 per cent of the company's workforce, are aimed at reducing overall costs by around $1 billion.

Revenue for the company's domestic segment was down by 7.3 per cent to $16.92 billion. However, the revenue per piece was up 0.5 per cent to $13.11.



International revenue on the other hand was down 7 per cent to $4.61 billion. The supply-chain-solutions sales were down 11.4 per cent to $3.4 billion.

UPS sees a 3.9 per cent increase in revenue in the region for the coming year of $91.3 billion to $92.3 billion, as compared to the 2023 total of $90.96 billion. This was shy of the LSEG forecast of around $95.6 billion.



UPS shares were marked 5.7 per cent lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $149.00 each.

