×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 11:23 IST

US asset manager Matthews shuts Shanghai office amid market challenges

The move follows similar withdrawals by other global financial institutions amidst the downturn in the blue-chip CSI300 index, which hit five-year lows.

Reported by: Business Desk
US asset manager Matthews
US asset manager Matthews | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Matthews closes Shanghai office: Matthews International Capital Management, a US asset manager, is closing its Shanghai office, citing challenging market conditions. 

The move follows similar withdrawals by other global financial institutions amidst the downturn in the blue-chip CSI300 index, which hit five-year lows due to a property debt crisis and lack of major stimulus.

Advertisement

The San Francisco-based firm confirmed the decision to close its Shanghai office and consolidate research capabilities in Hong Kong. While emphasizing its commitment to fundamental research in China, Matthews aims to maintain high-quality client service in Asia.

According to sources, the decision to close the Shanghai office is a cost-cutting measure. 

Advertisement

The office, which employed fewer than 10 people, primarily consisted of market researchers.

Matthews' flagship China Fund has faced a 22.4 per cent decline over the past year through February 29, underperforming the MSCI China Index's retreat by 14 per cent, as per data on its website. Bloomberg initially reported Matthews' decision.

Advertisement

This withdrawal adds to a series of exits by foreign firms in recent years, driven by challenges in the domestic capital market, policy uncertainty, and geopolitical tensions. 

Last October, Vanguard Group sold its stake in a joint venture with Chinese fintech giant Ant Group, while earlier, Van Eck terminated plans to establish a Chinese mutual fund unit due to business uncertainties.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 11:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

12 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

14 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

16 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

16 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

17 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

17 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

17 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

17 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

17 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

17 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

3 days ago
England Players

England players dive

3 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Premises Linked to Lottery King Martin's Son-In-Law Adhav Arjun

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi's Viksit Push in Northeast: Projects Worth Rs 55,600cr Unveiled

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Apple relents in Epic feud, allows Fortnite return in EU after regulator

    Business News14 minutes ago

  4. RCB legend Virat Kohli reveals profound adoration for the IPL

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  5. Shein braces for stricter EU online content regulations as user base sur

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo