Matthews closes Shanghai office: Matthews International Capital Management, a US asset manager, is closing its Shanghai office, citing challenging market conditions.

The move follows similar withdrawals by other global financial institutions amidst the downturn in the blue-chip CSI300 index, which hit five-year lows due to a property debt crisis and lack of major stimulus.

The San Francisco-based firm confirmed the decision to close its Shanghai office and consolidate research capabilities in Hong Kong. While emphasizing its commitment to fundamental research in China, Matthews aims to maintain high-quality client service in Asia.

According to sources, the decision to close the Shanghai office is a cost-cutting measure.

The office, which employed fewer than 10 people, primarily consisted of market researchers.

Matthews' flagship China Fund has faced a 22.4 per cent decline over the past year through February 29, underperforming the MSCI China Index's retreat by 14 per cent, as per data on its website. Bloomberg initially reported Matthews' decision.

This withdrawal adds to a series of exits by foreign firms in recent years, driven by challenges in the domestic capital market, policy uncertainty, and geopolitical tensions.

Last October, Vanguard Group sold its stake in a joint venture with Chinese fintech giant Ant Group, while earlier, Van Eck terminated plans to establish a Chinese mutual fund unit due to business uncertainties.

(With Reuters Inputs)