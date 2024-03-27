×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 18:11 IST

US banks brace for modest impact from Visa, Mastercard swipe fee deal

As part of the settlement terms, Visa and Mastercard have committed to slashing swipe rates by at least four basis points for three years.

Reported by: Business Desk
Mastercard
Mastercard | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A $30 billion settlement aiming to curtail credit and debit card fees for merchants by payment giants Visa and Mastercard could slightly dent the earnings of US banks, as highlighted by Wall Street analysts.

The antitrust settlement, unveiled on Tuesday, stands as one of the largest in US history and seeks to resolve longstanding nationwide litigation initiated nearly two decades ago.

Advertisement

Swipe or interchange fees, which merchants pay, typically consist of small fixed fees plus a percentage of total sale amounts, averaging between 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent per transaction, according to Bankrate.com.

Preliminary assessments from J.P. Morgan suggest that the impact on earnings per share (EPS) could hover around 1 per cent to 2 per cent before any mitigation efforts, relying on retail card volumes. However, analysts caution that interchange fees can vary significantly by transaction.

Advertisement

While the reduction and capping of interchange fees primarily affect issuing banks that rely on these charges for revenue, Visa and Mastercard themselves are not expected to face significant financial repercussions, according to brokerage Evercore ISI.

As part of the settlement terms, Visa and Mastercard have committed to slashing swipe rates by at least four basis points for three years, with an average rate set to remain seven basis points below the current average for five years.

Advertisement

Analysts predict that banks may offset the revenue loss by distributing the impact between card networks and cutting back on reward expenses. However, the specific impact remains uncertain, as most large banks do not disclose interchange fees, and rates can fluctuate based on card type.

Notably, smaller banks and credit unions may contest the deal or seek to challenge it, fearing that it could grant major retailers leverage to negotiate discounts with larger banks for credit cards. This development could potentially disrupt deals such as Capital One's $35 billion acquisition of Discover Financial, which faces stringent antitrust scrutiny.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 18:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd partner to optimize EV charging infrastructure

Tata Passenger electric

5 minutes ago
Indian-American Davuluri Microsoft's Windows, Surface head

Pavan Davuluri

5 minutes ago
Ukraine's President Replaces a Top Security Official With The Head of Ukraine's Foreign Spy Agency

President

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

7 minutes ago
Mastercard

Visa, Mastercard deal

10 minutes ago
Dalal Street

BSE announces T+0 shares

11 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen praises Bengaluru Airport's Infrastructure

Kevin Pietersen Bengaluru

11 minutes ago
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray

Double Jolt to INDI

16 minutes ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

Govt's borrowing plan

18 minutes ago
Congress Kangana Ranaut

Kangana vs Who?

22 minutes ago
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

EC Begins Probe

24 minutes ago
Elon Musk's Lawsuit Dismissed

Elon Musk's Lawsuit

26 minutes ago
'Every Vote Counts', Polling Officials To Trek 39 Km For Lone Voter In Arunachal village

For A Lone Voter Polling

28 minutes ago
AP

Unsafe in US

30 minutes ago
SRH vs MI

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Live

30 minutes ago
Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir

David Wiese on KKR

32 minutes ago
Brother-sister duo seriously injured after falling off flyover as car hits them; driver held

Car Hits Brother-Sister

32 minutes ago
Ashley Tisdale with her husband and daughter

Ashley's Second Pregnancy

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra: VBA Exits MVA alliance; Releases List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Game Changer Song Out: Ram-Kiara Show Off Their Dance Moves In Jaragandi

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. Noida to Get New E-Way Along Yamuna Pushta Road, Check Details

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Health Risks Likely To Occur Based On Your Zodiac Sign

    Lifestyle12 hours ago

  5. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo