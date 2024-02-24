US business equipment borrowings rise 6% in January: ELFA

Advertisement

US business equipment borrowing rise: US companies increased borrowing for equipment investments by 6 per cent in January compared to the previous year, according to the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA).

In total, companies secured new loans, leases, and lines of credit amounting to $9.3 billion during the month, reflecting a 26 per cent decrease from the previous period.

Advertisement

ELFA President and CEO Leigh Lytle expressed optimism about the positive start to the year, highlighting the significance of equipment investment, which is expected to accelerate in the second half of the year.

Credit approvals for US companies in January also saw a slight uptick, with ELFA reporting a rate of 76 per cent, up from 75 per cent in the previous month.

Advertisement

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's non-profit affiliate, noted an increase in its confidence index for February, rising to 51.7 from 48.6 in January. A reading above 50 indicates a positive business outlook.

ELFA's leasing and finance index is derived from a survey of 25 members, including notable entities such as Bank of America, financing units of Caterpillar, Dell Technologies, Siemens AG, Canon Inc, and Volvo AB.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)