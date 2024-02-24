English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

US business equipment borrowings rise 6% in January: ELFA

Credit approvals for US companies in January also saw a slight uptick, with ELFA reporting a rate of 76%, up from 75% in the previous month.

Business Desk
Business Equipment
Business Equipment | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

US business equipment borrowing rise: US companies increased borrowing for equipment investments by 6 per cent in January compared to the previous year, according to the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA).

In total, companies secured new loans, leases, and lines of credit amounting to $9.3 billion during the month, reflecting a 26 per cent decrease from the previous period.

Advertisement

ELFA President and CEO Leigh Lytle expressed optimism about the positive start to the year, highlighting the significance of equipment investment, which is expected to accelerate in the second half of the year.

Credit approvals for US companies in January also saw a slight uptick, with ELFA reporting a rate of 76 per cent, up from 75 per cent in the previous month.

Advertisement

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's non-profit affiliate, noted an increase in its confidence index for February, rising to 51.7 from 48.6 in January. A reading above 50 indicates a positive business outlook.

ELFA's leasing and finance index is derived from a survey of 25 members, including notable entities such as Bank of America, financing units of Caterpillar, Dell Technologies, Siemens AG, Canon Inc, and Volvo AB.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

2 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

3 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

3 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

12 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

13 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

14 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

17 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

18 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

20 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

21 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

a day ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

a day ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

a day ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India's EV Market Charges Ahead: Accelerating growth and innovation

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Nikki Haley Says ‘Donald Trump Will Not Win 2024 General Election’

    World10 minutes ago

  3. Amid ‘Rasta Roko’ Protest, Jarange Accuses Shinde Govt of Using Tricks

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Live Updates: IND eye to gain momentum

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. DK Shivakumar Skips Strategy Meet for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo