English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

US economic strength shores up dollar, defying bearish expectations

Despite anticipations of interest rate cuts that have yet to materialise, the dollar index has surged 2.4% year-to-date (YTD).

Reported by: Business Desk
Dollar
Dollar | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dollar in focus: The dollar has defied expectations of a weakening trend, buoyed by a robust US economy that has outperformed its global counterparts. 

Despite anticipations of interest rate cuts that have yet to materialise, the dollar index, which gauges the currency against a basket of peers, has surged by 2.4 per cent year-to-date. 

Advertisement

Futures markets indicate a shift in sentiment, with net bets on the dollar turning positive for the first time since late November, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

Driving the dollar's resilience is the sturdy US economic performance, which has prompted caution from the Federal Reserve regarding swift monetary policy easing and the potential for an inflationary rebound. 

Advertisement

In contrast to the US, the eurozone experienced economic stagnation last year, China grapples with a deepening property crisis, and Japan unexpectedly slipped into recession by the end of 2023.

Thierry Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie, notes the lack of crucial evidence indicating economic recovery in Europe and China, leading to a shift in sentiment towards the dollar. Wizman, who previously held a bearish outlook on the dollar, now adopts a more neutral stance.

Advertisement

This week presents pivotal events that could influence the dollar's trajectory, including Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before lawmakers and the release of US employment data. 

The Fed's commitment to its "higher for longer" messaging on rate cuts or continued strength in the US economy may bolster the dollar's rally.

Advertisement

While investors previously anticipated over 150 basis points of rate cuts for 2024, the current expectation stands at around 85 basis points, according to futures tied to the Fed's policy rate. 

Despite the dollar's strength, some analysts maintain a bearish outlook, although the currency's persistent resilience challenges their projections.

Advertisement

Paul Mielczarski, head of macro strategy at Brandywine Global, views the recent dollar rebound as more of a tactical rally than a shift in the underlying trend. 

However, others anticipate further dollar strength, particularly if former US President Donald Trump gains momentum in the presidential reelection race.

Advertisement

Analysts at Capital Economics suggest that Trump's proposed tariff increases could prompt the Fed to adopt a tightening bias on monetary policy, potentially sparking a wider trade war and increasing safe-haven demand for the dollar. 

While investors remain cautious, scepticism persists regarding renewed bearish bets against the greenback.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

12 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

18 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

19 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

19 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

20 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

20 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

20 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

21 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian Cities Which Make For Culturally Rich Heritage Walk Spots

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  2. BlackRock sees India, Indonesia as promising investment destination

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Kerala Man Killed In Hezbollah Missile Attack In Northern Israel

    Videos9 minutes ago

  4. UP CM Removes Police Recruitment Board Chairman Renuka Mishra

    Education10 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Prays at Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Hyderabad | In Pics

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo