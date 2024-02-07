English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 18:18 IST

US govt to unleash billions in subsidies for semiconductor giants

These subsidies aim to stimulate the production of advanced semiconductors crucial for applications like smartphones, artificial intelligence, and defence.

Business Desk
Semiconductors
Semiconductors | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Semicon subsidies in US: The Biden administration is set to unveil substantial subsidies, reaching billions of dollars, for major semiconductor companies, such as Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, to establish new manufacturing facilities in the United States, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Saturday.

Anticipated to be announced in the coming weeks, these subsidies aim to stimulate the production of advanced semiconductors crucial for applications like smartphones, artificial intelligence, and defence systems. Industry executives familiar with the negotiations revealed these details to the WSJ.

Advertisement

Some of the announcements are expected to precede President Joe Biden's State of the Union address scheduled for March 7, according to the report. Intel, a probable recipient, has ongoing projects in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico, and Oregon, totalling more than $43.5 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), another likely beneficiary, is investing $40 billion in two plants near Phoenix. Samsung Electronics from South Korea is also in contention with a $17.3 billion project in Texas.

Other leading contenders include Micron Technology, Texas Instruments, and GlobalFoundries, as indicated by industry executives cited by WSJ.

Advertisement

When approached for comments, the US Department of Commerce, Intel, and TSMC did not respond immediately to Reuters' inquiries.

In December of the previous year, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo had outlined plans to announce around a dozen funding awards for semiconductor chips within the next year. These awards, including multi-billion dollar allocations, are poised to reshape US chip production significantly. The initial award, announced in December, exceeded $35 million and was designated for a BAE Systems facility in Hampshire. This facility is set to produce chips for fighter planes, constituting part of the $39 billion "Chips for America" subsidy program approved by the US Congress in 2022.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 12 Killed Amid Blast Outside Independent Candidate's Office in Pishin

    World6 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: BJP's Mega Showdown in Bengaluru, Bommai Detained

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. Improving ARPU to fuel growth for Bharti Airtel

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. Aiden Markram takes astonishing flying catch in SA20, stunning everyone

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  5. A Look At Sidharth-Kiara's Jaisalmer Wedding On Their 1st Anniversary

    Entertainment11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement