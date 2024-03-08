×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 09:02 IST

US homebuying sentiment rises; owners see favourable selling conditions

The trend suggests a potential uptick in much-needed home listings.

Reported by: Business Desk
US homebuying sentiments rise
US homebuying sentiments rise | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

US homebuying sentiment: US homebuying sentiment, in February, experienced its third consecutive monthly increase, largely driven by a growing perception among current homeowners that the present is an opportune time to sell their homes. 

The trend suggests a potential uptick in much-needed home listings.

Advertisement

According to Fannie Mae's Home Purchase Sentiment Index, sentiment rose by 2.1 points in February to reach 72.8, up from 70.7 in January. On a year-over-year basis, the index surged by over 25 per cent.

The proportion of surveyed consumers who believe it is a favourable time to sell a home increased to 65 per cent in February, up from 60 per cent the previous month. This component contributed majorly to the index's overall gain.

Advertisement

Doug Duncan, Fannie Mae's senior vice president and chief economist, noted that consumer attitudes toward home-selling conditions saw a notable improvement in February.

Current homeowners, in particular, expressed heightened optimism about the prospects of selling their homes, potentially indicating an imminent increase in existing home listings.

Advertisement

However, the inventory of homes for sale remains historically low, primarily due to inadequate homebuilding relative to demand. 

Many current homeowners are also locked into lower-rate mortgages secured before interest rates began to rise, which has deterred potential sellers from listing their properties.

Advertisement

While improved seller sentiment suggests an impending rise in supply, buyer sentiment remained predominantly negative.

Although it slightly increased to 19 per cent in February from 17 per cent in January, affordability concerns persist among prospective buyers, particularly with interest rates remaining relatively high.

Advertisement

Duncan highlighted that a decline in mortgage rates, accompanied by a corresponding increase in sentiment, would benefit the upcoming spring homebuying season. 

Nonetheless, affordability is expected to remain a crucial  challenge for buyers until there is a substantial increase in net supply.

Advertisement

Data from Freddie Mac indicated that for the week ending March 7, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate home loan declined to 6.88 per cent from 6.94 per cent the previous week, ending a streak of four consecutive weekly increases. 

While rates have eased from the two-decade highs near 8 per cent observed in October, 35 per cent of consumers anticipate this trend to persist into 2024, as reported by Fannie Mae.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 09:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

13 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

a day ago
England Players

England players dive

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Noor Ali Zadran announces retirement from International cricket

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. US FDA grants expanded approval for BeiGene's blood cancer drug

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Nikkei surges as tech stocks rally, banks gain on BOJ speculation

    Business News18 minutes ago

  4. IAF's Newest Airbus C-295 MW Aircraft Makes Maiden Landing at Agatti

    Defence18 minutes ago

  5. Bhagwant Mann Approached Me Once to Join Congress: Sidhu’s Big Claim

    Lok Sabha Elections21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo