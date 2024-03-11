Advertisement

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated a preliminary probe into approximately 250,712 Honda Insight and Honda Passport vehicles due to potential issues with the automatic emergency braking system.

According to a report from the NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI), 46 complaints have been received, with three incidents involving crashes or fires and two resulting in injuries.

The automatic emergency braking problem affects models from 2019 to 2022 of the Honda Insight, a hybrid electric vehicle, as well as the Honda Passport SUV.

The inadvertent activation of the automatic emergency braking system poses a risk of collision, potentially leading to injuries and property damage, the NHTSA highlighted.

At the time of reporting, Honda's North American office had not provided immediate comments on the matter.

The preliminary evaluation conducted by the NHTSA marks the initial phase of the investigation, involving a thorough review of consumer complaints and manufacturer service bulletins, indicating the possibility of a safety defect.

(With Reuters inputs)

