A report released by the House of Representatives' select committee on China has accused several prominent venture capital (VC) firms, including Sequoia Capital China and Qualcomm Ventures, of channelling over $3 billion into Chinese technology companies allegedly supporting Beijing's military activities and human rights violations in Xinjiang.

Led by Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher, the report scrutinises investments made by Sequoia Capital China, Qualcomm Ventures, GGV Capital, GSR Ventures, and Walden International in Chinese firms operating in sectors such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors, which are purported to have concerning ties.

The Committee's findings call for the Biden administration to impose restrictions on US investment in Chinese companies sanctioned by the US government for their connections to China's military or involvement in human rights abuses. Additionally, it urges the administration to expand recent curbs on US investment in China to encompass a broader range of sectors.

In response to the allegations, GGV Capital stated its intention to separate into two independent entities, GGV Capital U.S. and GGV Capital Asia, by the end of March. The firm stressed its compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.

Richard Lim, managing director of GSR Ventures, declined to comment, while Sequoia Capital China (now known as HongShan), Walden International, and the White House did not respond to requests for comment. Qualcomm Ventures could not be reached for comment.

A spokesperson for Sequoia Capital clarified that as of December 31, 2023, Sequoia Capital, HongShan, and Peak XV (formerly known as Sequoia India/SEA) operate as fully independent firms with distinct focuses. The spokesperson affirmed Sequoia Capital's commitment to investing in technology companies in the US and Europe while ensuring compliance with US laws and regulations.

Responding to the report, the Chinese Embassy in Washington cautioned against using national security and human rights as pretexts to restrict US investments in China. The embassy argued that such measures would undermine the principles of free trade, disrupt global supply chains, and serve the interests of neither nation.

As scrutiny intensifies over the nexus between venture capital funding and geopolitical concerns, the implications for cross-border investments and global economic relations remain at the forefront of discussions.

(With Reuters inputs)

