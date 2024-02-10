English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

US lawmakers accuse VC firms of funding Chinese military firms

The report scrutinises investments made by Sequoia Capital China, Qualcomm Ventures among other Chinese firms operating in sectors such as AI.

Business Desk
Venture capital funds
Venture capital firms | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A report released by the House of Representatives' select committee on China has accused several prominent venture capital (VC) firms, including Sequoia Capital China and Qualcomm Ventures, of channelling over $3 billion into Chinese technology companies allegedly supporting Beijing's military activities and human rights violations in Xinjiang.

Led by Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher, the report scrutinises investments made by Sequoia Capital China, Qualcomm Ventures, GGV Capital, GSR Ventures, and Walden International in Chinese firms operating in sectors such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors, which are purported to have concerning ties.

Advertisement

The Committee's findings call for the Biden administration to impose restrictions on US investment in Chinese companies sanctioned by the US government for their connections to China's military or involvement in human rights abuses. Additionally, it urges the administration to expand recent curbs on US investment in China to encompass a broader range of sectors.

In response to the allegations, GGV Capital stated its intention to separate into two independent entities, GGV Capital U.S. and GGV Capital Asia, by the end of March. The firm stressed its compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.

Advertisement

Richard Lim, managing director of GSR Ventures, declined to comment, while Sequoia Capital China (now known as HongShan), Walden International, and the White House did not respond to requests for comment. Qualcomm Ventures could not be reached for comment.

A spokesperson for Sequoia Capital clarified that as of December 31, 2023, Sequoia Capital, HongShan, and Peak XV (formerly known as Sequoia India/SEA) operate as fully independent firms with distinct focuses. The spokesperson affirmed Sequoia Capital's commitment to investing in technology companies in the US and Europe while ensuring compliance with US laws and regulations.

Advertisement

Responding to the report, the Chinese Embassy in Washington cautioned against using national security and human rights as pretexts to restrict US investments in China. The embassy argued that such measures would undermine the principles of free trade, disrupt global supply chains, and serve the interests of neither nation.

As scrutiny intensifies over the nexus between venture capital funding and geopolitical concerns, the implications for cross-border investments and global economic relations remain at the forefront of discussions.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

4 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

20 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

20 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tejashwi Yadav Puts All RJD MLAs and MLCs Under House Arrest

    Politics News23 minutes ago

  2. What is EPIC Number In A Voter ID Card? Your Key to Electoral Identity..

    Lok Sabha Elections26 minutes ago

  3. LA Liga: Real Madrid vs Girona Live Streaming details

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan Elections LIVE: ECP Orders Fresh Polling in Multiple Areas

    World31 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Budget session concludes with Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die

    India News33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement