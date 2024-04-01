Advertisement

In March, US manufacturing experienced growth for the first time in a year and a half, with production bouncing back and new orders on the rise.



Despite this positive development, factory employment remained subdued, and input prices continued to climb.

According to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), the manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reached 50.3 last month, marking the highest reading since September 2022 and the first time it surpassed 50 in over a year.



This turnaround ended 16 consecutive months of contraction in the manufacturing sector, the longest stretch since 2000-2002.

A PMI reading above 50 indicates growth, suggesting a positive trend in manufacturing. Economists had anticipated a lower rise, but the rebound in production and new orders surpassed expectations.

The forward-looking new orders sub-index also showed improvement, climbing to 51.4 from 49.2 in February, indicating sustained demand for goods. Additionally, factory output saw a notable rebound, with the production sub-index surging to 54.6 from 48.4 the previous month.

Despite concerns about supply chain disruptions, particularly related to international shipping, the survey reported no significant constraints. However, inflationary pressures persisted, with manufacturers facing higher input costs. The survey's measure of prices paid rose to 55.8 from 52.5 in February.

While factory employment continued to contract, the pace moderated slightly.



The survey's employment measure increased to 47.4 from 45.9 in February, although it has not been a reliable predictor of manufacturing payrolls in official employment reports.



(With Reuters Inputs)