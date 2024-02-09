Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 07:35 IST

US mulls restrictions on Chinese 'smart cars' to safeguard data security

The report suggests that these measures might extend to other nations that raise data security concerns for the United States.

Business Desk
US China
US President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
US import curbs: The Biden administration is contemplating restrictions on the import of Chinese "smart cars" and related components due to escalating United States (US) apprehensions regarding data security, according to Bloomberg News sources.

The proposed measures would encompass electric vehicles and parts originating from China, regardless of their assembly location, aiming to prevent Chinese manufacturers from channelling cars and components into the United States via intermediary countries like Mexico.

The report suggests that these measures might extend to other nations that raise data security concerns for the United States. 

Furthermore, United States officials are particularly troubled by the vast amounts of data amassed by the "smart cars," which include electric vehicles (EV) and other forms of connected and autonomous vehicles.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 9th, 2024 at 07:35 IST

