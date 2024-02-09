Advertisement

US import curbs: The Biden administration is contemplating restrictions on the import of Chinese "smart cars" and related components due to escalating United States (US) apprehensions regarding data security, according to Bloomberg News sources.

The proposed measures would encompass electric vehicles and parts originating from China, regardless of their assembly location, aiming to prevent Chinese manufacturers from channelling cars and components into the United States via intermediary countries like Mexico.

Advertisement

The report suggests that these measures might extend to other nations that raise data security concerns for the United States.

Furthermore, United States officials are particularly troubled by the vast amounts of data amassed by the "smart cars," which include electric vehicles (EV) and other forms of connected and autonomous vehicles.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)