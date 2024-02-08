Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 09:39 IST

US political ad spending will be up 30% this year amid digital boom

Connected TV, wherein viewers can watch YouTube or Hulu on their TV sets is driving digital growth because it allows for more granular ad targeting

Business Desk
Person on phone
Person on phone | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
More screens in hand: Spending on political advertising in the United States is expected to jump 30 per cent in 2024 compared to last year, on the back of higher spending on digital platforms. 

As per research estimations, the trend is partly driven by higher spending on digital platforms, Insider Intelligence has estimated. 

Political candidates have larger advertising budgets, as polarised voters donate more to their picks. Fundraising platforms make it easier to donate to multiple campaigns, noted Peter Newman, forecasting director at Insider Intelligence.

Connected TV, wherein viewers can watch YouTube or Hulu on their TV sets is driving digital growth because it allows for more granular ad targeting and likely costs less than broadcast TV ads, Newman said.

Digital platforms will see the largest growth among various platforms for political ads, with revenue rising 156 per cent from 2020 to $3.46 billion this year, as per the firm’s estimates.

"It allows people with less funding to be able to reach the same screens," he said.

Notably, traditional television ads will still make up the majority of the estimated $12.3 billion to be spent on US political advertising for this year, the firm said. 

Broadcast TV, notably, remains favoured in political advertising due to its ability to reach a broad audience.

Political ads are ramping up on the airwaves ahead of elections on November 5. Supporters of Republican candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley have aired attack ads, targeting each, other ahead of their head-on debate against each other in Iowa on Wednesday.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 09:39 IST

