Updated January 13th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

US shares close flat as earnings report offset inflation figures

The Dow Jones Industrial Average witnessed a decline of 0.31 per cent, while the S&P 500 registered a modest gain of 0.08 per cent.

Business Desk
Wall Street Santa Rally
JPMorgan Chase, reporting its best-ever annual profit, witnessed a 0.73% decline | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
US stocks ended the week with minimal changes, fluctuating between slight gains and losses on Friday. The mixed performance was attributed to a balancing act between varied bank earnings and lower-than-expected inflation data, which fuelled speculation of potential interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Friday's data showed an unexpected decline in US producer prices for December, influenced by reduced costs for goods like food and diesel fuel. In contrast, prices for services remained unchanged for the third consecutive month, providing a contrast to Thursday's higher-than-anticipated consumer inflation reading.

The Federal Reserve's FedWatch Tool indicated an increased expectation of a rate cut, with the probability rising to 79.5 per cent for at least a 25 basis point cut in March, up from 73.2 per cent in the previous session. The dip in Treasury yields following the data further bolstered expectations, although some central bank officials have recently pushed back on the possibility of rate cuts.

Michael Green, Chief Strategist at Simplify Asset Management in New York, noted the significance of the Producer Price Index (PPI) in influencing the market sentiment. "It raises the probability that the Fed has the free and clear to decide to cut interest rates, and the equity market really doesn't care all that much as long as rates are not pushing significantly higher."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average witnessed a decline of 0.31 per cent, while the S&P 500 registered a modest gain of 0.08 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite inched up by 0.02 per cent.

Despite Bank of America facing a 1.06 per cent decline due to a fourth-quarter profit shrinkage, Citigroup rose by 1.04 per cent, anticipating further job cuts. Wells Fargo's cautionary note on a potential 7 per cent to 9 per cent drop in net interest income in 2024 led to a 3.34 per cent dip in its shares.

JPMorgan Chase, reporting its best-ever annual profit, witnessed a 0.73 per cent decline, contributing to the S&P 500 Banks index's 1.26 per cent drop.

While the Dow faced pressure from a 3.37 per cent decline in UnitedHealth, Delta Air Lines tumbled 8.97 per cent after revising down its annual profit outlook. Tesla also reported a 3.67 per cent loss following price cuts for some new China models and plans to suspend most car production at its Berlin factory.

For the week, the Dow gained 0.34 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 1.84 per cent, and the Nasdaq climbed 3.09 per cent, marking notable weekly percentage increases. The S&P's gains were the largest since mid-December, and for the Nasdaq, the most significant since early November.

In terms of market breadth, advancing issues slightly outnumbered decliners on the NYSE, while on the Nasdaq, decliners slightly outpaced advancers. The S&P index recorded new highs, and the Nasdaq saw a mix of new highs and lows. Trading volume on US exchanges was 10.57 billion shares, slightly below the 12.06 billion average for the last 20 trading days.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

