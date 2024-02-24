English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 15:49 IST

US stocks may take a breather as focus shifts to Fed’s policy

Rising Treasury yields typically exert pressure on equity valuations, making bonds more attractive relative to stocks and increasing borrowing costs.

Business Desk
Wall Street week ahead
Wall Street | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The robust performance of US stocks, fuelled by strong corporate earnings, may take a breather as investors shift their focus back to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions following the conclusion of earnings season.

Nvidia Corp's stellar earnings report marked the pinnacle of the fourth-quarter reporting period, driving the S&P 500 index to reach new record highs in recent days. The benchmark index has surged over 6.7 per cent since the beginning of the year, supported by the impressive earnings growth of S&P 500 companies, which are on track to post a 10 per cent increase in fourth-quarter earnings compared to the same period last year.

Advertisement

However, as the excitement over earnings subsides in the coming weeks, attention is likely to return to macroeconomic indicators. One key factor that could influence market sentiment is the upward trajectory of bond yields, spurred by diminishing expectations of significant monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve this year.

"The market has been able to ignore the rise in yields because of the strong earnings," noted Angelo Kourkafas, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones. "That focus on the path of rates and yields might come back into the forefront as we move past earnings season."

Advertisement

Rising Treasury yields typically exert pressure on equity valuations, making bonds more attractive relative to stocks and increasing borrowing costs for companies and consumers alike. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed to 4.35 per cent earlier this week, its highest level since late November.

Despite the resilience of stocks amid rising yields, concerns may arise if inflation data continues to exceed expectations, prompting the Fed to postpone rate cuts further. Investors are closely monitoring Thursday's release of January's personal consumption expenditures price index, a key inflation gauge tracked by the Fed.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, the fervor surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to remain a driving force behind stock market performance. Nvidia's milestone achievement of reaching $2 trillion in market value underscores the immense demand for its chips, solidifying its position as a leader in the generative AI sector.

Additionally, upcoming economic data, including consumer confidence and durable goods reports, will offer further insights into the state of the economy. Retailers like Lowe's and Best Buy, scheduled to report earnings next week, will provide valuable insights into consumer spending trends.

Advertisement

Amidst these developments, investors like Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital, see potential benefits if the economy continues on a trajectory toward a "soft landing," where the Fed successfully manages to curb inflation without derailing economic growth.

"If we can get slowing growth, slowing inflation, create an environment that the Fed can start reducing interest rates... that should help the average stock," Ablin remarked.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 15:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

38 minutes ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

39 minutes ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

40 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

41 minutes ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

42 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

44 minutes ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

an hour ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

an hour ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

an hour ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

an hour ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

5 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

6 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

6 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

16 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

16 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Haldwani Violence: Alleged Mastermind Abdul Malik Arrested in Delhi

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Platinum Industries IPO to be launched next week

    Business News18 minutes ago

  3. Pistachio Desserts That You Can Enjoy

    Galleries19 minutes ago

  4. Tribals Tortured for Voting Against TMC: NCST's Sandeshkhali Probe Team

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. Ben Stokes involved in a heated exchange with umpire Kumar Dharmasena

    Sports 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo