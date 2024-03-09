×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 10:13 IST

US stocks slip from record highs as Nasdaq leads declines

Shares of artificial intelligence chip leader Nvidia closed 5.6 per cent lower, snapping a six-session winning streak.

Reported by: Business Desk
Wall Street week ahead
Wall Street | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower on Friday after touching record highs earlier in the session, as high-flying chip stocks reversed course and a mixed labour market report added uncertainty to investor sentiment.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index underperformed, ending the day down 4 per cent after reaching an intraday record high. Shares of artificial intelligence chip leader Nvidia closed 5.6 per cent lower, snapping a six-session winning streak.

In the chip sector, Broadcom sank 7 per cent following a lukewarm full-year forecast, while Marvell Technology tumbled 11.4 per cent after projecting first-quarter results below market expectations.

The day began with a positive note as US job growth accelerated in February, with nonfarm payrolls rising by 275,000 jobs compared to an expected 200,000. However, January's job numbers were revised lower, and the unemployment rate rose to 3.9 per cent in February while wage growth slowed.

Market observers described the day's decline as profit-taking, attributing it to cautious consumer spending signals and modest pullbacks throughout the week. Investors are closely monitoring inflation trends and the Federal Reserve's stance on potential rate cuts.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently hinted at the possibility of interest rate cuts, depending on the trajectory of inflation. Next week's data, including consumer prices and retail sales, will provide further insights into the economic landscape.

While technology stocks led the declines, real estate emerged as the biggest gainer, followed by the energy sector. Gap shares saw an 8.2 per cent increase after the retailer surpassed Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter results, driven by strong demand during the holiday season.

Overall, the S&P 500 lost 0.26 per cent for the week, while the Nasdaq fell 1.17 per cent and the Dow dropped 0.93 per cent.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published March 9th, 2024 at 10:13 IST

