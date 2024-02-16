US to review Disney, Fox, Warner Sports streaming deal: Report

Advertisement

US to review sports streaming deal: The US Department of Justice intends to scrutinise a sports streaming platform proposed by Walt Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros Discovery over concerns regarding potential harm to consumers, sports leagues, and competitors, according to Bloomberg Law's report on Thursday.

The Justice Department plans to examine the terms of the deal once it is finalised, as per the report, which cites two individuals familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, the three media giants announced a joint venture to launch a sports streaming service in the autumn, targeting younger viewers.

The trio possesses a vast portfolio of professional and collegiate sports rights, spanning major leagues such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, FIFA World Cup, and college competitions.

The proposed app would offer non-exclusive access to a range of television sports networks, including ESPN, Fox Sports 1, and TNT, as well as streamed content.

As of now, representatives from Fox, Warner Bros Discovery, and Disney have not provided immediate comments, while the Justice Department declined to comment on the matter.

Antitrust lawyer Seth Bloom from Bloom Strategic Counsel in Washington highlighted the potential competition and antitrust issues arising from major players in online sports distribution joining forces to launch a new service.

He stressed that the DOJ would likely examine the competitive implications and assess whether other companies seeking to offer similar services would face market foreclosure.

Fubo, a sports-focused streaming service, called for scrutiny of the joint venture shortly after its announcement, expressing concerns about the major market share wielded by the media partners, reportedly ranging from 60 per cent to 85 per cent of all sports content.

Professor Robin Feldman from the University of California Law San Francisco noted that the timing of the sports streaming service's announcement coincided with the Super Bowl, suggesting potential benefits for consumers in accessing a coordinated platform.

However, Feldman said that competition authorities must consider consumer benefits against potential harm, particularly if the venture results in limited choices for consumers and allows the dominant platform to raise prices and impose demands.

Additionally, Disney disclosed plans to launch a standalone streaming version of ESPN in autumn 2025, incorporating digital features like sports betting, fantasy sports, and e-commerce, aiming to create a comprehensive sports destination for consumers, as announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger during the company's quarterly results call.

(With Reuters Inputs)